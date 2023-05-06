Everything on fitness, all at once

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Making fitness a priority has its own advantages. Be it having control over your body and mind or keeping yourself updated all the time. Dedicated to all those fitness enthusiasts and admirers of fitness regimes, The Fitness Nutrition and Sports India (FNSI) Expo 2023 at the Chennai Trade Centre hopes to provide a one-stop destination for all fitness and nutrition needs.

The expo is organised by Sai Solutions, the Fitness, Nutrition & Sports India Expo, south India’s exclusive B2B expo for fitness equipment, nutrition products, sports goods, and the wellness industry.

Into the stalls

With more than 50 stalls from the whole of south India, the exhibition offers an insight into the leading brands of the industry.

“We have sellers from different parts of the country including Mumbai and Gujarat. Almost 50% of the stalls are from Chennai. They are not local brands but the branches of multinational companies in the city,” said Aravind Babu, partner of Sai Solutions. Brands like Afton and the ten nutrition supplement brands are all international and are aiming to get a good response from the audience from Chennai.

Leading companies like Murugappa Group are exhibiting their fitness equipment for the first time in the market with their brand Hercules. From fitness flooring solutions to equipment for training, and nutrition, the expo spans over a space of 40,000 sqft.

Apart from the display, Chennai Mixed Martial Arts Training Academy conducted Boxing, KickBoxing, Muay Thai, Wrestling, Judi, Jiu-Jitsu competitions. They are also conducting a bodybuilding competition collaborating with Tamil Nadu Gym Owners Association with almost 400-500 participants from all over south India with prizes worth 10 lakhs.

For the enthusiasts

“We expect a crowd of 8,000-9,000 people. Last year, we conducted the Pro Wave Expo for the sound and light industry. It was a huge success. More than 15,000 people came for that. That success motivated us to take up this event. We have been curating the expo for the past three years,” said Aravind, adding that they have done research from previous fitness shows conducted in cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Even though Maharashtra, Punjab, and Kerala are the top players in the fitness industry, the event curators felt that Chennai would be a good hub for everyone from different parts of south India to assemble and showcase their products.

“Some leading players from our country, Indian manufacturers, especially from Jaipur, will be visiting and making note of the south market. Hopefully, we can have them in the upcoming years. Also, this year we are planning to conduct a similar expo in Kerala and then in Bangalore,” Aravind concluded.

CHENNAI: Making fitness a priority has its own advantages. Be it having control over your body and mind or keeping yourself updated all the time. Dedicated to all those fitness enthusiasts and admirers of fitness regimes, The Fitness Nutrition and Sports India (FNSI) Expo 2023 at the Chennai Trade Centre hopes to provide a one-stop destination for all fitness and nutrition needs. The expo is organised by Sai Solutions, the Fitness, Nutrition & Sports India Expo, south India’s exclusive B2B expo for fitness equipment, nutrition products, sports goods, and the wellness industry. Into the stalls googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With more than 50 stalls from the whole of south India, the exhibition offers an insight into the leading brands of the industry. “We have sellers from different parts of the country including Mumbai and Gujarat. Almost 50% of the stalls are from Chennai. They are not local brands but the branches of multinational companies in the city,” said Aravind Babu, partner of Sai Solutions. Brands like Afton and the ten nutrition supplement brands are all international and are aiming to get a good response from the audience from Chennai. Leading companies like Murugappa Group are exhibiting their fitness equipment for the first time in the market with their brand Hercules. From fitness flooring solutions to equipment for training, and nutrition, the expo spans over a space of 40,000 sqft. Apart from the display, Chennai Mixed Martial Arts Training Academy conducted Boxing, KickBoxing, Muay Thai, Wrestling, Judi, Jiu-Jitsu competitions. They are also conducting a bodybuilding competition collaborating with Tamil Nadu Gym Owners Association with almost 400-500 participants from all over south India with prizes worth 10 lakhs. For the enthusiasts “We expect a crowd of 8,000-9,000 people. Last year, we conducted the Pro Wave Expo for the sound and light industry. It was a huge success. More than 15,000 people came for that. That success motivated us to take up this event. We have been curating the expo for the past three years,” said Aravind, adding that they have done research from previous fitness shows conducted in cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Even though Maharashtra, Punjab, and Kerala are the top players in the fitness industry, the event curators felt that Chennai would be a good hub for everyone from different parts of south India to assemble and showcase their products. “Some leading players from our country, Indian manufacturers, especially from Jaipur, will be visiting and making note of the south market. Hopefully, we can have them in the upcoming years. Also, this year we are planning to conduct a similar expo in Kerala and then in Bangalore,” Aravind concluded.