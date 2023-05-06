Four try to pull a fast one on people promising 'unique' machine, glasses to see people nude; held

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: This would read almost like a script out of Fazil's Poove Poochooda Vaa where the heroine character Sundari, played by debutant Nadhiya, plays a prank on her neighbour David (S Ve Shekher) by wearing a sunglass that, she says, would help her see people who stand before her stark naked. David flees for his life. That was in a movie.

In real life, four men were arrested by the Chennai police for running a rice-pulling scam and trying to sell fake glasses (like the movie style) claiming it would help them see people with nothing on.

The CMBT police, based on a tip-off, conducted a search operation at a lodge near the Koyambedu bus stand. During the search, the team led by Assistant Commissioner Ramesh Babu found four men in a room with pistols, bullets, some glasses and rice-pulling machines and some vessels.

After an investigation, it was found that the four men identified as, Shiva alias Surya (39), Kugaip (37), Jithu (24) and Irshad (21), all residents of Bengaluru, were cheating people of large sums of money.

These four individuals have been accused of cheating the public by pretending to own a rice-pulling machine and selling it to the public with the promise that the rice-pulling machine would cost crores of rupees. The scheme involved convincing gullible people that a strange element caused the rice to move towards it and that this element fell to earth during lightning strikes and has the power to pull things towards it.

The gang is also specifically accused of luring the public under the pretext of selling a glass that would help look people naked. Sources said that many victims have fallen to these ridiculous claims and show up at the lodge when the gang threatens them with a fake pistol and loots the money. The CMBT police are investigating the case further.

CHENNAI: This would read almost like a script out of Fazil's Poove Poochooda Vaa where the heroine character Sundari, played by debutant Nadhiya, plays a prank on her neighbour David (S Ve Shekher) by wearing a sunglass that, she says, would help her see people who stand before her stark naked. David flees for his life. That was in a movie. In real life, four men were arrested by the Chennai police for running a rice-pulling scam and trying to sell fake glasses (like the movie style) claiming it would help them see people with nothing on. The CMBT police, based on a tip-off, conducted a search operation at a lodge near the Koyambedu bus stand. During the search, the team led by Assistant Commissioner Ramesh Babu found four men in a room with pistols, bullets, some glasses and rice-pulling machines and some vessels. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After an investigation, it was found that the four men identified as, Shiva alias Surya (39), Kugaip (37), Jithu (24) and Irshad (21), all residents of Bengaluru, were cheating people of large sums of money. These four individuals have been accused of cheating the public by pretending to own a rice-pulling machine and selling it to the public with the promise that the rice-pulling machine would cost crores of rupees. The scheme involved convincing gullible people that a strange element caused the rice to move towards it and that this element fell to earth during lightning strikes and has the power to pull things towards it. The gang is also specifically accused of luring the public under the pretext of selling a glass that would help look people naked. Sources said that many victims have fallen to these ridiculous claims and show up at the lodge when the gang threatens them with a fake pistol and loots the money. The CMBT police are investigating the case further.