Sexual harassment plaints: Chennai cop put on compulsory waitlist

CHENNAI: After allegations of sexual harassment by eight female personnel, an inspector attached to the crime wing of Kannagi Nagar police station was placed on a compulsory waitlist. An inquiry committee has been set up to probe the allegations.

In the complaint, the eight women personnel attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police alleged that the inspector had sent them obscene text messages and pictures. The accused has been identified as Muthuswamy. He is an inspector at the Kannagi Nagar police station, under the Tambaram Police Commissionerate limits. Tambaram police commissioner A Amalraj received complaints from the eight women personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, who were attached to the crime wing of Kannagi Nagar police station.

In the complaints, the women alleged Muthuswamy sent obscene text messages and pictures to them. The women said, when they confronted him, he allegedly gave them extra duty and also engaged in menial jobs. He continued harassing them, the women further alleged.

After they complained to Commissioner Amalraj, an internal inquiry was started. Senior police officers were appointed to probe the issue. Muthuswamy was then placed on a compulsory waitlist. A senior police officer said, “At the moment, we cannot say anything for certain.

An inquiry is underway and we are awaiting the report. Only after the inquiry is over, we can decide on the next course of action. He has been removed from the police station and has been placed on a compulsory waitlist.” The police officer said the eight women personnel were transferred to other police stations.

Man with disability murdered

Chennai: A 30-year-old man with a disability was allegedly beaten to death near Kancheepuram on Wednesday. The police detained one person and an inquiry is on. The man identified as Kumar had gone out of his house on Thursday night and did not return. On Friday morning, Kumar was found dead outside a marriage hall near Mettu Street.

