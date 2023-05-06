SHG’s Monday market gains rave reviews in Chennai

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Exhibition of products made by self-help groups (SHG) held every week at the collectorate is receiving a good response from the public. The Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission organises the exhibition on Mondays to coincide with the weekly public grievance redressal meeting.

“The initiative was launched in February and has benefitted around 40 SHGs so far,” said PA Zakkir Hussain, project director, TNSRLM. There are about 7,120 SHGs under the TNSRLM in Krishnagiri.

Asha Velu (28), a member of Vinayagar SHG, making herbal soups, said, “A person who came to attend a grievance redressal programme drank the concoction made of mudavattukal kilanagu and placed orders worth Rs 10,500.” V Shanti (48), another member selling thattuvadai, said she makes Rs 2,500 on Mondays, which is Rs 500 more than normal sales.

She added, “If we sell to shops, we need to reduce Rs 1 per thattuvadai because of transportation costs, but here we are directly taking from my home that’s near the Collectorate.”

P Logaratchagi, manager, of the district Supply and marketing society, TNSRLM, said, “Few members have developed business contacts after setting up stalls. Millet-based foods are in high demand during the morning. The stalls function till evening based on the crowd.”

