Home Cities Chennai

Chennai cops seize 28 kg ganja, 790 g methaqualone; eight arrested

Based on a tip off, police conducted vehicle checks at Guindy Race Course and seized 18 kgs of ganja.

Published: 07th May 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

ganja raid

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested eight people, and seized 28 kg ganja and 790 gm of methaqualone, in different incidents on Saturday. The Adyar Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) arrested Prendrakumar Baswan (33), Rushe Baswan (20), and Muhammad Javed (19). Based on a tip off, police conducted vehicle checks at Guindy Race Course and seized 18 kgs of ganja.

The St Thomas Mount PEW found two migrant labourers selling ganja at Ashok Nagar. Abhijith Mondal (27) from West Bengal and Babu Malhotra (27) from Odisha were arrested and 10 kg of ganja was seized. The New Washermenpet police arrested B Janakrishnan (28), S Prem Kumar (22), and M Venkatesh (24) and seized 790 grams of methaqualone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
28 kg ganja 790 g methaqualone eight arrested Chennai police
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp