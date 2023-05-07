Chennai cops seize 28 kg ganja, 790 g methaqualone; eight arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested eight people, and seized 28 kg ganja and 790 gm of methaqualone, in different incidents on Saturday. The Adyar Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) arrested Prendrakumar Baswan (33), Rushe Baswan (20), and Muhammad Javed (19). Based on a tip off, police conducted vehicle checks at Guindy Race Course and seized 18 kgs of ganja.

The St Thomas Mount PEW found two migrant labourers selling ganja at Ashok Nagar. Abhijith Mondal (27) from West Bengal and Babu Malhotra (27) from Odisha were arrested and 10 kg of ganja was seized. The New Washermenpet police arrested B Janakrishnan (28), S Prem Kumar (22), and M Venkatesh (24) and seized 790 grams of methaqualone.

CHENNAI: The city police arrested eight people, and seized 28 kg ganja and 790 gm of methaqualone, in different incidents on Saturday. The Adyar Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) arrested Prendrakumar Baswan (33), Rushe Baswan (20), and Muhammad Javed (19). Based on a tip off, police conducted vehicle checks at Guindy Race Course and seized 18 kgs of ganja. The St Thomas Mount PEW found two migrant labourers selling ganja at Ashok Nagar. Abhijith Mondal (27) from West Bengal and Babu Malhotra (27) from Odisha were arrested and 10 kg of ganja was seized. The New Washermenpet police arrested B Janakrishnan (28), S Prem Kumar (22), and M Venkatesh (24) and seized 790 grams of methaqualone.