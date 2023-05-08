Lights. Camera. 107 years of drama

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kalaimamani KS Nagarajan, the founder and architect of Kala Nilayam, has spent close to a century, acting on stage since the age of six. He was 107 when he breathed his last at his residence here in Chennai on May 6. His journey in the field of drama has won him several accolades, awards, titles, etc. His success was borne out of his sheer hard work, dedication and commitment towards achieving perfection.

Discipline to duties

The Triplicane Fine Arts Club (TFAC), for which Nagarajan was one of the founding members, was a registered body with the sole aim of entertaining people with the art of dramas that had a long waiting list for members to join. Nagarajan was ‘Member-in-charge of Entertainments’ of the club and as such, was the director of the plays produced. He oversaw the stage arrangements for the plays of TFAC, and his name would invariably appear in advertisements as ‘Stage Director’. Later, he became director of the plays produced by TFAC and Kala Nilayam.

He was a sought-after director by other budding troupes like Durga Nataka Mandram, Vani Kala Mandir, Swaraj Theaters, Dena Bank Recreation Club, Sagarika, the Drama wing of Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha to name a few.

He was always addressed as “Iyer” or “Vaadhiyar”. Nagarajan’s way of producing and directing a play was like a student getting trained in their lessons a la the ‘Gurukulam’ style. If an artiste failed to turn up for rehearsals without informing him for more than two days, they would be automatically replaced. Only teetotalers made it to the rehearsals, and violators were not entertained. Rehearsals spanned 35 to 40 days for a play and there was no prompting for dialogues.

Feeding the heart and head

Members of Kala Nilayam have fond memories of the outstation trips, courtesy the sumptuous offerings of varieties of snacks on an hourly basis besides mouthwatering delicacies like tamarind rice, curd rice, etc. On more than one occasion to Mumbai, Nagarajan had even taken Triplicane Murali Café Supervisor to assist him in the distribution of the eatables! Half-a-kilo of Bombay Halwa would be presented for all the artistes and the technicians.

Artistes of TFAC weren’t paid till 1967 nor did they expect any with participation itself counting for a huge matter of pride. Post the drama, the artistes and technicians were treated to dinner at Murali Café and ferried in a chartered bus.

The first-ever payment made was `1 and that too was given in secret as most of the artistes were government employees. Nagarajan mostly went around the city by way of a bicycle and never had monetary benefits on his mind. Pure love for theatre was all he had to offer. There were days when funds were insufficient to produce a new play and members would chip in. Nagarajan had even gone to the extent of pledging his wife’s jewels to finance the production of new plays.

His first directorial was Thanthai En Deivam. Nagarajan has directed more than 50 plays. Washingtonil Thirumanam, Kadavul Engey, Kurinji Malar, Thani Kudithanam, Oor Vambu, Kaal Kattu, Nerukku Ner, Aayiram Kalathu Payiru are some of his blockbuster productions.

Together with Poornam Viswanathan, Nagarajan achieved several milestones to cherish. Viswanathan contributed greatly to the success of Kala Nilayam. Protecting and safeguarding the interests of his drama troupe members was Nagarajan’s main agenda, he always distributed the surplus money to them in the form of valuable gifts.

His overall theatre journey resulted in production, direction and acting in more than 100 plays and he has staged more than 6,000 shows and has been a recipient of many awards including the Kalaimamani.



