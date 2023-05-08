Show-cause notice to SWD contractor for delay in project in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued a show-cause notice to a contractor for not finishing work in a portion of the stormwater drain project taken up in Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur areas, in the stipulated period.

Under the Kovalam basin, work orders were issued for stormwater drains in these areas, funded by the German state-owned KfW Bank, in December 2021. In Alandur and Perungudi, work on stormwater drains for a total of 15.2 km is being taken up at Kannan Colony, Nehru Colony, Nanganallur, PV Nagar and Hindu Colony at a cost of Rs 60.73 crore. In the Perungudi zone, work is being taken up at Srinivasa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar and Ram Nagar for 7.2 km at a cost of Rs 29.3 crore. For the third package, Ram Nagar, Kuberan Nagar and Sadasivam Nagar in Madipakkam have dug up for drains for a total of 17.4 km at a cost of Rs 60.3 crore.

Kiran R, a resident of Ram Nagar 8th main road, one of the areas that is prone to waterlogging said, “Initially, we were happy with the work being undertaken because we thought it would free the area from waterlogging but the work has dragged on for months.”

“After laying the drains, the roads have not been levelled yet, which makes it difficult for us to commute,” he added. According to the terms of the contract, the contractors are also to ensure the work is carried out safely, without inconveniencing the residents. If residents feel that the drain work in their area is being taken up without following safety measures, they can register on the toll-free number, 1913.

