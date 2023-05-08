Woman riding pillion on bike taxi killed in accident in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on a bike taxi, was killed near Teynampet on Sunday after a lorry allegedly hit the bike from behind and sped away. The woman was not wearing a helmet, said the police.

The woman was identified Sevika. She was working as a make-up artist in a television news channel. Sevika, a resident of Vyasarpadi, had gone to her friend’s place in T Nagar on Saturday night to celebrate her birthday, which fell on Sunday. Around 4:30 am, Sevika booked a bike taxi driven by S Anandan and was on her way back to Vyasarpadi.

When they were along Kamaraj Hall on Anna Salai, a lorry coming hit the bike from behind. In the impact, Sevika and Anandan fell on the road. Since Sevika was not wearing a helmet, she sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Anadan, who was wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries.

Passersby rushed both Sevika and Anandan to Government Royapettah Hospital. The doctors there declared Sevika brought dead. Anandan was admitted to the hospital for treatment. On information, Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and began an investigation. The police said they are yet to identify the lorry and driver.

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on a bike taxi, was killed near Teynampet on Sunday after a lorry allegedly hit the bike from behind and sped away. The woman was not wearing a helmet, said the police. The woman was identified Sevika. She was working as a make-up artist in a television news channel. Sevika, a resident of Vyasarpadi, had gone to her friend’s place in T Nagar on Saturday night to celebrate her birthday, which fell on Sunday. Around 4:30 am, Sevika booked a bike taxi driven by S Anandan and was on her way back to Vyasarpadi. When they were along Kamaraj Hall on Anna Salai, a lorry coming hit the bike from behind. In the impact, Sevika and Anandan fell on the road. Since Sevika was not wearing a helmet, she sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Anadan, who was wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Passersby rushed both Sevika and Anandan to Government Royapettah Hospital. The doctors there declared Sevika brought dead. Anandan was admitted to the hospital for treatment. On information, Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and began an investigation. The police said they are yet to identify the lorry and driver.