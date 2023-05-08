A Barbie girl, outside the Barbie world

CHENNAI: The upcoming release of the first live-action film based on the Barbie doll franchise (dozens of animated films have been made over the last two decades or so) seems to have gotten Mattel, the American company that owns it, firmly engaged in an inclusivity and diversity PR campaign. Interestingly, the premise of the movie is reportedly that the main Barbie protagonist gets exiled from Barbie Land for being a smidge less than perfect, as defined by the standards of that realm. The trailer only hints at this plot; it is bright and light, full of in-jokes that adults like myself who grew up with the dolls and may have outgrown them but can catch the references will enjoy.