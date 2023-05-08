Gang attacks local body Vice president in Chennai, kills brother

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was murdered and his brother, a DMK functionary and vice-president of a panchayat union, was injured after an unidentified gang attacked them near Ponneri on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as G Lakshmanan, who worked as security guard in a private company. The injured, G Elango (29) from Ponneri, is a DMK district functionary and vice-president of Neduvarambakkam panchayat union.
According to sources, the brothers were returning home on a bike from Sholavaram police station. “When they approached an isolated area around 9 pm, a gang attacked them with sharp weapons and fled. Hearing their cries for help, people living nearby rescued the brothers and sent them to a nearby private hospital. Lakshmanan was seriously injured and referred to Stanley Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. The Sholavaram police registered a case.
Following preliminary investigation, police said Elango had lodged a complaint against a few men who vandalised Dr Ambedkar’s statue in Neduvarambakkam in January. Some men who were arrested in this connection had been released on bail recently. Police suspect them to be behind the attack.