Studying on the roadside, Monisha from Chennai scores 499 marks in Class 12

CHENNAI: Amid students who sit and prepare for hours in their study room, here is a girl who actually prefers sitting and studying along the roadside. That poverty didn’t deter her from completing Class 12 and she aspires joining police force after completing graduation are commendable.

B Monisha is a resident of Wall Tax Road, who has scored 499 in Class 12 exams. She lives, not in a house but a makeshift tent, sharing the space with her mother, brother and sister-in-law. Monisha’s mother works as a sanitary worker with the city corporation.

Refusing to cite the lack of space as an inconvenience, Monisha says she actually prefers sitting along the roadside and studying. “I try to finish studies in the school itself. But, if something is left over, I prefer studying on the street. This is because we live in a small space and I don’t want to be a disturbance for others.”

Monisha practices cricket during free time, with the help of NGO Karunalaya. “Right from childhood, I always wanted to become a police officer. I believe becoming an officer will give me power, and also put me in a position where I can help other people. I have applied for a BA, after which I will pursue my dream of becoming a police officer,” Monisha says.

Tears of joy

Guhan, a visually challenged student of Sethu Bhaskara Matriculation School, scored 592 out of 600 in Class 12 exams. The school has a special classroom for students like him. The achievement brought tears to the eyes of his mother Shobana, who suffered paralysis attack a few years ago. Her condition worsened due to lack of proper treatment during lockdown.



