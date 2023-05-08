Unscripted role: The centrestage craftsman talks about his fulfilling journey in theatre

Now with the tag of Creative Head of Direction, in recognition of his long years of service, Mohan says the best lesson he has learned is not to take anything for granted. “Be prepared for any slips; my mind will warn me when on the job. I make it a point to spend a length of time before a show to apprise them on every aspect including where to stand. Not every stage can be as big as Narada Gana Sabha. Artistes, who have had their rehearsals in smaller arenas, are often put in discomfort. One must be prepared as if every rehearsal is the actual play. A prompter can help the artiste but art directors cannot dream of any external assistance. It is performance or perish. I accept my faults and promptly apologise. In the heat of the moment, some directors lose their cool. But one has to live with it as unless the show goes on, the stomach will remain half full,” says the wise one. Mohan believes in the demand and supply business, where the rights vest with the owners. “My job is to create and has no further part in that. There are godowns where expensive sets can be preserved,” he shares.