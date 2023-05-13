Rs 74K, gold stolen in thefts in Chennai, Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: In two separate burglary cases, an unidentified gang stole gold jewellery weighing 50 sovereigns and Rs 50,000 in cash from a house in Chengalpattu and Rs 24,000 from a homoeopathy clinic near Virugambakkam on Thursday night.
At Chengalpattu, the burglary took place at a house belonging to Parimala in Sempoondi village. Parimala works far away and comes home only twice a week while her three daughters live at home. On Thursday evening, the daughters had gone to a relative’s house and stayed overnight. When they returned home on Friday morning, they found the house burgled. A case was registered by the Melmaruvathur police.
At Virugambakkam, Kalidasan, a homoeopathy doctor ran the clinic on the ground floor of his house. On Thursday night, he locked the clinic and went home upstairs. On Friday morning, when he opened the clinic, he found the back door broken open and Rs 24,000 missing.