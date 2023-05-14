Safe and smart 

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The safety rating of cars has become a key selling point nowadays. That is why we see a lot of marketing on the star rating of cars. Czech carmaker Škoda, which has tasted success in the Indian market with its second entry strategy India 2.0, aims to make the market aware of the high safety rating of its Kodiaq, Kushaq and Slavia models.

Among the cars manufactured in India, the Slavia sedan and Kushak SUV are the ones that got a five-star rating in safety (Global NCAP). At India’s Natrax track in Indore, I got a chance to drive three models —Kushak, Slavia and Kodiaq.

The Natrax experience

Natrax is Asia’s largest vehicle testing centre. The large size of this track enables automakers to perform a wide variety of tests such as coast-down, brake, constant speed fuel consumption, speedometer calibration, noise and vibration measurement and mileage accumulation tests among others.

The event showcased the safety features of Škoda cars and included emergency braking manoeuvres and off-road abilities. I could drive all three models along the high-speed track, handling-test track and off-road track. Each task demonstrated the agility of the machines.

Kushaq and Slavia proved their high-speed stability, ability to run at three-digit speed for a long duration, manoeuvrability and perfect braking. These two have the same engine-gearbox combo; a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine (150 ps) mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The vehicles never strained to meet our expectations on any of these activities.

Made-in India Kushaq and Slavia score full five stars for adult and child occupants in Global NCAP crash tests. Škoda banks on high-strength steel to make the body of these models. They have many features to offer, including scientific design, crumple zones, safety measures like rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, tyre-pressure monitoring, multi-collision braking, anti-lock brakes, traction control, electronic stability control, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, top tether anchor points and up to six airbags. And importantly, pedestrian safety also gets good marks.

The Kodiaq

The seven-seater premium SUV Kodiaq 4x4 is in a different league altogether. It is assembled in India using kits imported from Europe. The vehicle recently scored the highest rating in the Euro NCAP. It comes with a 2-litre turbo petrol engine that has 190ps power and 320Nm torque acceleration to 100 kph in just 7.8 seconds. I tried my hand on Kodiaq on the 11.6km speed track and an adventurous off-road track.

I could feel the utmost confidence in the car’s ability and safety even when I touched a speed of 207kmph on the speed track. The vehicle was extremely stable. Though we don’t have such an opportunity on our roads, what it proved is the capability to withstand any such extreme conditions.

When we took the Kodiaq to the off-road track, it showed a completely new face. The progressive steering flexes its forces depending on driving conditions and vehicle speed, making it easy to manoeuvre at slow speeds and offering the driver better control at higher speeds.

The Dynamic Chassis Control further adds to the Kodiaq’s quiver of dynamics. Apart from allowing the driver to select between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow modes, DCC also enables the suspension to be raised or lowered by 15mm and hosts an off-road button for enhanced all-terrain abilities when needed.

The car easily went through side inclines, articulation pits, drenches, steep inclines and rocky patches.

Kodiaq is a tech-laden, feature-rich car and comes equipped with nine airbags as standard. The 4x4 includes adaptive front LED headlights, automatic dimming and defogging across all transparent surfaces.

It has electronic, mechanical and hydraulic brake assist, stability control, multi-collision braking and park assist with hands-free parking among others. In addition, the flagship L&K variant has Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera as standard.

The Kodiaq’s price range starts at Rs 37.99 lakh. Skoda has allocated 3,000 units of Kodiaq for the Indian market this year. If one wants comfortable travel for seven and to enjoy true SUV characteristics at utmost safety, Kodiaq is a recommendable choice.

New releaseS

Kia’s muscle play with Sonet

Kia India has launched a new wild avatar of Sonet as a special edition. The new Aurochs edition comes equipped with petrol and diesel engines, with prices starting at Rs 11.85 lakh. It has six exterior design iterations, including a wilder look — a robust front skid plate with tangerine accents on the signature tiger nose grille. The product will be available in four shades. The all-new Aurochs versions are powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 120 hp/172Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel turbo with an output of 116hp/250Nm.

New Crysta, new design

Toyota has announced prices for the two top grades of the new Innova Crysta. The iconic MPV comes with an enhanced front fascia with a rugged and robust appearance. It is powered by a 2.4 l diesel engine with a five-speed manual transmission. The model comes with two drive modes — Eco and Power. Safety features include seven SRS airbags, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist control, Anti-Lock Braking System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist and a three-point seatbelt and headrest for improved safety. Ex-showroom prices are as follows: ZX (7S) Rs 25.43 lakh, VX (8S) Rs 23.84 lakh, VX (7S) Rs 23.79 lakh, VX FLT (8S) Rs 23.84 lakh, VX FLT (7S) 23.79lakh. Bookings are available for Rs 50,000.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles

Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles have got an upgrade, including tech enhancements. The changes conform to the BS-VI Phase 2 emission norms. The Jawa range, which includes the 42 sports stripe, 42 Bobber and Perak, now comes with key engine components for better NVH levels. The engine also features a larger throttle body and exhaust ports for improved rideability and performance while keeping emissions under check. The new Jawa 42 now gets an Assist & Slip clutch. It also gets a redesigned muffler for a better exhaust note. It also comes with an updated digital speedometer and hazard lights as standard. The Yezdi range which includes Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure, has also received similar updates for better NVH and rideability. Further enhancing the low-end performance is a larger rear sprocket on all three models. The motorcycles also get redesigned mufflers for a better exhaust note.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

