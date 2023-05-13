Sound teams hired for wedding clash, two held

CHENNAI: The Korattur police have arrested two people for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a wedding procession after a scuffle broke out between two sound service companies who were part of the procession, near Mogappair on Friday.
The arrested were identified as Mohammad Ibrahim and Dinesh. Two sound service companies Kousalya Sound Service and Ibu Sound Service were hired for the occasion. As the procession was proceeding from Mogappair Road junction, an argument broke out between the employees of the two companies. In the scuffle that ensued, a Molotov cocktail made using a liquor bottle was thrown at the procession but it fell away from them. Nobody was injured.
Upon information, the Korattur police rushed to the spot and arrested the two. The police said that the bride is the niece of Tamizh, who is the DMK east district joint secretary.