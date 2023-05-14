The ‘Navarasas’ of Shivoham

Arya U R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Ayyappan is on cloud nine. His music video Navarasa recently won the Best Music Video award at the 13th edition of the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Awards, announced in April. The song portrays nine emotions through Kathakali vesham performed by artist Kalamandalam Aravind.

Adding to his collection of accolades is the popular track Shivoham from the recently released Mani Ratnam movie, Ponniyin Selvan, composed, produced and arranged by maestro A R Rahman.

The one-minute 27-second long track is a Sanskrit sloka rendered in five languages (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada) and sung by eight singers — Sathyaprakash, Dr Narayanan, Nivas, Aravind Srinivas, Shenbagaraj and Malayali musicians Sreekanth Hariharan and Ayyappan.

The Carnatic vocalist, a Perumbavoor native, is still over the moon as he had a chance to work with A R Rahman. The track Shivoham, weaved from Adi Shankara’s Nirvana Shatakam, infuses the soul of the strong Shaivite Madurantakan aka Uthama Cholan’s character played by actor Rahman, and signifies the moment of him uniting the Aghoris for his support.

Active in the music industry for a decade, 35-year-old Ayyappan is the disciple of prominent Carnatic and playback singer, P Unnikrishnan. Little did he know the song was for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan when he lent his voice two years ago. The song has percussion arranged by Kumaran Sivamani, the son of prolific drummer Shivamani.

“It all started when I received a mail complimenting me from music maestro Rahman for my song, Krishna Nee Begane. Later his sound engineer contacted me to reach his studio for a recording. Due to reasons of confidentiality, I didn’t know further details of the project,” says the singer.

“It was an emotional project too,” he says. “Two important people in my life — my father and veteran musician Arjunan Master — had asked me when would I get a chance to work with A R Rahman. Both are not in this world anymore, and this project is dedicated to them,” Ayyappan shares.

The song come as a big break in his career though he has already worked with music giants like Vidyasagar, Harris Jayaraj, Ghibran, Deepav Dev, Gopi Sundar and others. Some of his notable songs include Tamil and Telugu versions of Utama Villian and the Madhu Mozhi in the Tamil version of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan.

Not a new genre

Shivoham was not a new genre for the young musician who is skilled in Sanskrit and has been exploring Carnatic music. “The song has vibrant lyrics. It touches the listeners in a profound way, makes them feel like chanting,” he says. Ayyappan has been creating independent Carnatic music for a long time.

“Guruthwam was a new krithi I composed in Nattakurinji raga as a dedication to my guru P Unnikrishnan in 2015,” he says. “That said, nowadays many prominent music labels are coming forward to produce independent classical music too which is a progressive change,” he adds. Apart from enjoying the bliss, Ayyappan also gained some knowledge working with A R Rahman.

“He is a person who respects everyone irrespective of their jobs. Whether a professional singer or just a beginner, he values everyone’s talent equally and respects their skills. I learnt how a person can stay grounded even when they become famous.”

Ayyappan’s musical projects Nila and Navarasa are in the race to enter the final nomination list of the Oscars and BAFTA.

“Well, what a year,” he laughs.

T S Ayyappan is scripting success one after the other. After working with A R Rahman, and winning Dada Saheb Phalke Film Award for best music video, the Carnatic singer speaks to TNIE about his journey

