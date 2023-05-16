A Google peek into Pallavas’ offerings

Catharinal Silvia M By

CHENNAI: Known to be one of the oldest civilizations in the world, the Tamil culture and heritage reverberates through the artistically inclined monuments of the state that reflects the richness of the history of Tamil civilization. With such a diverse range of heritage sites found all over the state, the preservation of cultural heritage is made possible only through public participation. In supporting the cause of recording the ancient history of Tamil culture globally, FoHS recently launched its collections page on Google Arts & Culture along with a new FoHs Pallavas chapter at the Tamil Virtual Academy, Kotturpuram.

FoHs is a non-profit organisation that works towards the encouragement of social initiatives that helps in the preservation of heritage and culture. With a dire need to keep our heritage secure, FoHS conducts various activities, and programmes including the launch of numerous chapters across the region. FoHS Pallavas is the third chapter covering the northern districts of Tamil Nadu, initiated after the launch of FoHS Pandyas and Thenpandyas.

The launch and induction of new members were felicitated by Chitra Gopinath, general secretary, FoHs; Sharmila Devadoss, president, FoHs and Arun Amarnath, vice president, FoHS. This was followed by addresses of various speakers such as chief guest Salma, Tamil writer; Geeta Vasudevan, founder member, DhakshinaChitra; Hemant Sinha, retired additional chief secretary, the government of Tamil Nadu, and Ruchira Verma, program manager, Google Arts, and Culture.

Salma, Tamil writer

Virtual attention

“Through this landmark day for FoHS, we will be able to bring the Pallava and Pandya regional art forms and traditions to the general public,” said Sharmila. “With our plan to bring more exhibits online, FoHS goes the extra mile in not only popularising Tamil culture but also in building a high virtual profile for raising attention towards the funding of our monuments,” she added.

By accessing the Google Arts and Culture platform, which is a website and an iOS/Android app, anyone can explore the virtual exhibits encompassing information on the magnificent cultural marvels of Tamil Nadu, including the Brihadeeswarar temple at Thanjavur.

“The ancient maritime activity in the east coastal Pallava regions in itself proves to us the richness of Tamil culture. Thus it becomes important for us to know our heritage, which FoHS has made possible to view online through the Google Arts, and Culture platform,” Geeta pointed out.

For heritage tourism

The launch of the FoHS Collections page including information on various monuments and in-depth studies of historical sites of Tamil Nadu serves as a global platform for the creation of awareness towards the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. “With high-quality images, virtual tours, and educational content, the initiative promotes heritage tourism in working toward the preservation and conservation of heritage sites,” said Sharmila.

According to Salma, a contemporary Tamil writer who actively works toward women’s and transgender rights, “Knowing of one’s history is basic knowledge. By virtually providing such an exotic culture of our ancestors, FoHS has unearthed the wealth of the Tamil community by recording our historical significance.”

Following launch, eminent historians/archaeologists proceeded with seminars and presentations on the heritage of Tondaimandalam which educated the student audience in understanding the cultural realities of ancient Tamil history. In the words of Prabakar Thyagarajan, convenor, FoHS, “By creating a social space for heritage enthusiasts, the advanced initiative of FoHS allows for the preservation of Tamil culture, and dissemination of historical knowledge by connecting the tangible and intangible ethos of the region.”

