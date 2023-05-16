Home Cities Chennai

Services hit on Chennai-Bengaluru route as coach derails

At around 11:30 am, one pair of wheels on coach C1 (the second coach from the rear end) derailed while the train was moving at a slow speed.

Published: 16th May 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers of Bengaluru-bound Double-Decker Express from Chennai had a providential escape when the train derailed. (File Photo)

Passengers of Bengaluru-bound Double-Decker Express from Chennai had a providential escape when the train derailed. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A coach of the double decker express train heading to Bengaluru from Chennai derailed at Bisanattam station, which is located 20 km from Bangarapet at 11.30 am on Monday. Due to this, hundreds of passengers faced hardships as it disrupted services on the Chennai-Bengaluru route.

At around 11:30 am, one pair of wheels on coach C1 (the second coach from the rear end) derailed while the train was moving at a slow speed. There was a loud noise and the passengers panicked, but nobody was injured, said sources.

Upon receiving information, officials from the Bengaluru division arrived at the scene with an Accident Relief Train to carry out restoration work. Passengers from coach C1 were relocated to other coaches and the train left within an hour. The derailed coach was placed back on the track after two hours.

Brindavan Express, which was trailing the double-decker express, was stopped between Jolarpettai and Bangarapet for four hours and 30 minutes. The train arrived at KSR Bengaluru station around 7 pm.

As a result of the accident, the South Western Railway cancelled the MEMU special trains between Kuppam and KSR Bengaluru and made changes to the operation of daily and weekly trains. The KSR Bengaluru - Kuppam MEMU special was partially cancelled between Kuppam and Bangarapet, and it was short-terminated at Kuppam.

The Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Duronto Express, which started its journey from Howrah on May 14, was diverted via Tirupattur, Omalur, Hosur, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram.
The daily MEMU specials operating in Jolarpettai-KSR Bengaluru and KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru routes were rescheduled and delayed by two hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Double decker express
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp