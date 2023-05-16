Summer Staples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The scent of summer is not just sweat and grime, but the sight of fruit juices, milkshakes, ice-creams, and golas — all downed to melt the misery, owing to the rising mercury levels. It's the time of the year when mango blossoms quench our year-long thirst for this supposed king of fruits. But also jostling for space are ice apples, water apples and wood apples, enticing us with their juicy pulp. The sizzle of summer means squinting under the sun, listening to the twittering birds, and watching the large jackfruit and tamarind trees shimmering, declaring their prominent presence. It's not just another season but one that bribes us with pink blushes, green giggles and blue kisses to liase amicable with its offerings. TNIE lenswomen YLS Manasa, Riya Mariyam R, and Masiha Farheen capture these moments.