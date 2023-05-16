The reputed rescue artiste

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crisis man Redpath stands between India and victory. That was the oft-repeated headline in the local dailies when India hosted Australia in the five-match Test series in 1969-70. Much the same way, famed dramatist TS Ananthi has earned the title ‘Aabhatriku Oru Ananthi’, during her illustrious career over four decades.

“You name it and I had been part of that stage troupe,” begins Ananthi, happy to travel back in time and slip into those unforgettable days when she ruled the stage as if there is no tomorrow.

Of dubbing and dialogues

Ananthi’s nasal voice was loved by the drama buffs but it had a flipside to it. Such was her proficiency that Ananthi was the voice of the artistes in the dubbing world of Tamil movies. “There were directors happy with my dialogues and ways of presenting. But my clarity was such that the voice could be identified by the audience. I had seen people in theatres exclaiming, ‘Oh, it is Ananthi and not the actress who was supposed to say those lines.’ For the audience, it was fine for someone rendering a song for the mass hero, but they found it hard to digest a proxy for the heroines,’’ says the veteran.

A Bharatanatyam dancer for a decade (student of Tanjore Natarajan and Nadanamani Balu), a front-line stage artiste in over 200 plays spread over 5,000 shows, a movie artiste in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films for well over 30 films, part of renowned Television serials and a high profile dubbing artiste for over 20 years, is more than a statistical feat to be proud of.

Now away from the arc lights and the glare of theatre, Ananthi said, she has not called it a day. “At 66, there is still a lot left in me. Only, I have given it a break and am just a call away whenever needed. For artistes of our ilk, there is no retirement. We need writers who can come up with scripts befitting our age and experience. To mouth a few lines and be a spectator for the remaining part of a play, you do not need Ananthi,’’ she insists.

Ananthi recalls the early magical moment when Kothamangalam Subbu (writer of the evergreen movie Thillana Mohanambal) bestowed her with the title ‘Thillana Ananthi’ after watching her in her debut stage play Eswara Allah Tera Naam. “The start happened by chance, as writer Visu was looking for a fresher who could play the Muslim character with a bit of dash and panache. The dialogues were sharp and the need was for a voice which could reach miles. To use a cliche, there was no looking back since the debut play helmed by YG Mahendran,” she says.

On her bond with United Amateur Artistes, Ananthi shares it was the longest with any troupe. “I was the crisis person for Mahendran, happy to fill in for any artiste and in any role. Sometimes the call had come barely hours before the start of a play. I had been an integral part of the success story of UAA, the last one being Kadhalika Neramundu, 16 years ago. There is a knee issue troubling me, but even today, I will be happy to get an emergency call. Such is the bond of love, from both ends,” she informs.

The President’s artiste

For Ananthi, the floodgates opened a little sooner than she bargained for. She was the Modi Masthan in the famous play which opened the cash registers for the movie Manal Kayiru. Plays like Keezhvanam Sivakkum and Thanneer Thanneer (Komal Swaminathan) shot her to instant fame. “My characters were so strong that only an actress of the calibre of Saritha was found fit to do those in movies. The ultimate compliment was when Saritha felt it was imperative to watch me perform before reenacting those in the tinsel screen,” recalls Ananthi.

Two plays which remain rooted deep within Ananthi were with the father of stage plays, Kudanthai Mali. “Nammavargal was the one who did its best to soothe the Hindu-Muslim unity. Tension was brewing as there was a feeling in the Indian camp that the militants were trying to create havoc. The then President of India APJ Abdul Kalam hosted a tea party where he praised the efforts of each one of us, standing as one to send across the right message, which was the need of the hour,” informs Ananthi.

Talking about the other play, Gnana Peedam, again with Mali, Ananthi says that it was a sensitive subject where the director brought out how religion attains supremacy in society. “I played the mother, detailing the merits of the Vedas and how mastering that will make everyone eligible to attain Gnana Peedam. Dialogues were the essence of the plot, which had to be brought out in a phased way. Imagine the delight to get the appreciation from the President, who had a word of praise for my timing and in getting the nuances right in a sensitive character,” beams Ananthi.

Of her defining moment with Mali, Ananthi says it had to be Gopuram Thangum Bommaigal, which the ace director reopened, after 350 shows. “Acclaimed actress Sundari Bai had walked away with all the honours in that play. Filling in her shoes was no easy task but Mali sir had the confidence in me. It was a character of a lifetime, playing the role of a mother-in-law, aware of the treacherous ways of her son-in-law, but unable to spell it out to the daughter. It was a cat-and-mouse game, where my character stood out. There are plays where an artiste walks out at the end of it, feeling ten feet tall. That was one such moment,” reminisces Ananthi.

Trivia and tradition

Did you know that Kamal Hassan and Rajnikanth acted together in a drama? Rewinding that moment, Ananthi shares that it was K Balachander sir, who did the star turn in theatre. “For the play Blackout where the artistes had to perform imagining that the stage is without lights. I distinctly remember a scene where Kamal touched my nose and said the line that it has to be her mother only,” adds Ananthi.

That sharp nose, Ananthi chuckled, is what bagged her the ‘Indira Gandhi’ character in a television serial. “The arrogance with which the character said ‘Kamaraj, who?’ is still being talked about. I had been a strong admirer of Indira Gandhi for her fearless decisions and implementation of them in authoritative ways. I could not wait for the director to start the shoot, rehearsing those lines with butterflies in my stomach. Here was a character, whom the world had admired and adored. The magical moments on the screen cannot be replaced by any other character on stage. A voice inside me kept on reminding me to live with the moment and not to make a hash of it,” Ananthi rolls back in time.

For sheer popularity, Washingtonil Thirumanam written by Savi was a play in Tamil theatre which found its way to global reach. The storyline was simple but the feverish reach was something which never happened to a stage play in any language. The marriage is to be held in Washington but the catch is that it had to be in orthodox South Indian tradition. Incredibly, all things essential for marriage are taken from India to Washington and all arrangements are made.

Ananthi distinctly remembers the drama invites with the following line — This is an Indian wedding but our cultural and traditional values have attracted the Americans. We are inviting you to come, make merry and partake in the joy of the wedding feast in Washington.

Playing the Mrs Rockfeller character to the letter, Ananthi narrates that it was a great transformation from being saree-clad to a costume and wig which was foreign to me. “The dialogues were the heart and soul of the plot. Director Kovai Padhu said I was the only choice as no other artiste could have got both the dialect and body language right. This was one play where I could spell out the dialogue even in my sleep. I had lost count of the number of times it had been staged all over India and across. So many times, one could have a good meal but only some give the fulfilment. That was one of the lingering varieties,” she says.

Life investment on stage

Having played all characters in light and serious scripts, Ananthi felt she was not destined to have donned the costumes in historical plays. “There is no tinge of regret, but no mistaking the scope such characters would have given the artiste. It is not that every day you get to adorn those rich costumes with the desired accessories.

Yes, I would have loved those mouth-watering dialogues with the desired space,” the child in her speaks up. Awards have sat well on Ananthi, having chased her all over the place. The cherished ones are — Best Actress award for Keezhvaanam Sevakkum (Mylapore Academy), Role of Honour for Outstanding Contribution to stage plays from Inner Wheel Club, Nanganallur; Award for Excellence in Theatre on International Theatre Artiste Day from Krishna Gana Sabha and Wisdom International Award for Best Stage Actress 2011.

Is there anything missing from the cupboard? After a short pause, Ananthi spells out that she is still to lay her hands on Kalaimamani, an endorsement of the state government. Ananthi wonders why it is mandatory for an artiste to request to be considered. “Is it not asking for too much when an artiste has invested her whole life in the theatre.”

For once, Ananthi did not have to put up an act to drive home a pertinent point.

