Don’t play with plastics, says this play 

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its endeavour to make people aware of the humongous damage of plastics, Anna University Cultural Group came up with its 75th show of the play Venthu Thaninthathu at Ranjani Hall (Nanganallur) on Sunday.

Enacting the pivotal character of Sundaram Vadiyar, G Sivakumar did justice to other roles of story-dialogue-direction. Through varied characters, Sivakumar brought to light the catastrophic effects in the form of loss of green cover and mass deforestation of the world around.

The artistes unflinchingly brought to light the industrial wastes with effluents contributing to atmospheric pollution. Touching various segments, agricultural lands being encroached on for housing developmental projects gets the spotlight. The world is at a crossroads, the director points out, where in the pretext of globalisation, there is the least concern for the preservation of agriculture and allied aspects.

The characters come in unison to harp on that important facet and the urgent need to restore environmental protection and prevention of deforestation. The orchestrated chorus was good enough to be heard miles away.

The supporting cast of P Veeraraghavan (Judge); R Divya (Flower Vendor); Dr C Sharmila (Social reformer-Collector) and Prakash (MLA) do their mite. The seasoned hand of Kalaivanar Kicha (light and music) ensures that the focus is on the right place. The 76th show will be held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (Mylapore) on World Environment Day (June 5).

