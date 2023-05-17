Home Cities Chennai

Don’t play with plastics, says this play 

Enacting the pivotal character of Sundaram Vadiyar, G Sivakumar did justice to other roles of story-dialogue-direction.

Published: 17th May 2023 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By K V Vasudevan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In its endeavour to make people aware of the humongous damage of plastics, Anna University Cultural Group came up with its 75th show of the play Venthu Thaninthathu at Ranjani Hall (Nanganallur) on Sunday.

Enacting the pivotal character of Sundaram Vadiyar, G Sivakumar did justice to other roles of story-dialogue-direction. Through varied characters, Sivakumar brought to light the catastrophic effects in the form of loss of green cover and mass deforestation of the world around.

The artistes unflinchingly brought to light the industrial wastes with effluents contributing to atmospheric pollution. Touching various segments, agricultural lands being encroached on for housing developmental projects gets the spotlight. The world is at a crossroads, the director points out, where in the pretext of globalisation, there is the least concern for the preservation of agriculture and allied aspects.

The characters come in unison to harp on that important facet and the urgent need to restore environmental protection and prevention of deforestation. The orchestrated chorus was good enough to be heard miles away.

The supporting cast of P Veeraraghavan (Judge); R Divya (Flower Vendor); Dr C Sharmila (Social reformer-Collector) and Prakash (MLA) do their mite. The seasoned hand of Kalaivanar Kicha (light and music) ensures that the focus is on the right place. The 76th show will be held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (Mylapore) on World Environment Day (June 5).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp