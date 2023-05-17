Kerala calling at Koothattukulam house

Catharinal Silvia M By

CHENNAI: The world entered Kerala through trade. This cross-cultural trade brought empowerment and social change to the land. The state, rich in culture, tradition and of historical importance was brought under the limelight by nine student interns at DakshinaChitra Museum who have curated an exhibition, displaying the history of Kerala. Titled ‘Kerala: A Multicultural and Multireligious People’, the exhibition was inaugurated on May 8, at the Koothattukulam house, at DakshinaChitra.

While the exhibition was facilitated by Deborah Thayagrajan, founder and director of DakshinaChitra, the viewers were greeted with the exquisite floral carpet or ‘poo kolam’. On exhibit are artefacts, paintings, and the history of ‘God’s own Country’.

Connecting with Kerala

“Our work exhibits the life of the people of Kerala in linkage with the artefacts that explain the role of caste and social orders of the past. For example, the display of the ‘kudam’ resonates with the history of how only scheduled caste members played the instrument,” said Bhaswati Bhag, one of the student interns.

A description board at the exhibition gives visitors an insight into the multi-cultural state. Kerala had a special religious equation of Hindus, Christians, and Muslims. In an unusually structured social hierarchy of the 1800s, the Brahmins topped the social order followed by the land-owning matrilineal caste of Nairs. With the rise of missionaries, Kerala witnessed revolutionary changes based on social equality, education, and cash economy trades.

Also on display were the festivals of Kerala. The Vishu display presented the importance of Vishu, Kerala’s popular harvest festival, and the first day of the Malayalam calendar month of Medam. The important ritual associated with Vishu is the viewing of the Vishukkani which means ‘the first thing seen on the day of Vishu’ and the mirror in the Vishukkani plays a major role in seeing oneself as a part of abundance and prosperity.

Meanings in mirrors

“Mirrors hold a significant place in the culture of Kerala, as they’re used in most religious practices,” added Bhaswati. To exhibit this, the Aranmula mirrors were displayed and special qualities of the ‘kannadi’ detailed its inclusion in the Ashtamangalyam, the eight auspicious articles used in Kerala’s religious ceremonies.

Similarly, another display of Bhagavathy’s image as a mirror revealed how Bhagavathy, a main Hindu deity of Kerala is worshipped as a mirror for the devotee to be unaffected by her extreme power. By doing so, the bhakta gets a vision of the goddess while encouraging self-retrospection in seeking the divine.

Besides the mirrors, the exhibition presented displays of Theyyam poetry, paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, mural art, clothing styles, and many more cultural artefacts. The history of the state reverberated through the walls of Koothattukulam house.

“Koothattukulam house had artefacts which needed organisation. In our quest to add more historical linkage to the artefacts, we student interns gathered information from various sources for the authentication of facts and curated this exhibition. We are proud to say that this is the first time in the history of DakshinaChitra that student interns have put up a permanent exhibition which will be on display entirely,” she concluded.

