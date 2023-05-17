Beyond the royal duties

As a princely state of India, Deepti found that Mysuru was well-documented. “There were administrative reports that the Maharaja used to document every year. These were published documents in the public domain. The speeches of the Maharaja, when he was king, a governor, and a Rajpramukh…all these are in public domain. As the last Maharaja of Mysuru, his political journey, of his joining the Indian union and then later adopting the Constitution of India are documented too. The book is based on all these sources,” she shares, adding that the Maharaja’s daughters in Bengaluru shared their familial archives of photographs with her and were very supportive in her journey. She also met people like Bharat Ratna recipient Dr CNR Rao, who had seen and met him.