Chennai Metro Rail launches WhatsApp ticketing service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail introduced a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service at Thirumangalam station on Wednesday. Metro Rail MD MA Siddique told media persons, “The convenience of passengers booking their tickets through the Metro Rail app has become very easy, and to make it even more easier we have introduced the facility of buying tickets through WhatsApp.”
Consumers have to save number (83000-886000) and send ‘Hi’. Then, passengers can pay the fee and book the ticket using the link provided on that number. This ticket is valid for one day only. The ticket holder can send this ticket to their friends via WhatsApp, and they can travel with it. This service will also carry the existing 20% discount, he said. He also pointed out that they have completed all the work on the single-card metro, bus, and electric rail projects. The MTC and Southern Railway continue to carry out the work. They expected all the work to be completed as soon as possible. Metro rail patronage has increased and we are planning to provide free and concessional tickets to people living near stations to encourage them to travel by metro, the MD said.
How does it work
For single journey tickets and group of tickets up to a maximum of 6, a QR ticket will be generated for each passenger
The validity of the QR ticket is the end of the business day. But once entry is done, the passenger should exit within 120 minutes from destination
For exit at source station, the passenger should exit within 20 minutes from time of entry Cancellation is not allowed for WhatsApp ticketing