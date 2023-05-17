Chennai Metro Rail launches WhatsApp ticketing service

Consumers have to save number (83000-886000) and send ‘Hi’. Then, passengers can pay the fee and book the ticket using the link provided on that number. This ticket is valid for one day only. The ticket holder can send this ticket to their friends via WhatsApp, and they can travel with it. This service will also carry the existing 20% discount, he said. He also pointed out that they have completed all the work on the single-card metro, bus, and electric rail projects. The MTC and Southern Railway continue to carry out the work. They expected all the work to be completed as soon as possible. Metro rail patronage has increased and we are planning to provide free and concessional tickets to people living near stations to encourage them to travel by metro, the MD said.