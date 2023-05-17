Moments in art

THE COUNTRY AS MOTHER

No political rally in India can ever be devoid of the chants of Bharat Mata ki jai. But, how and when did a country take on the feminine form and that too, of a Mata or mother? The earliest representation of the nation as a mother was in a painting by Abanindranath Tagore, the nephew of Rabindranath Tagore. Deeply influenced by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s poem Bande Mataram, written in 1875, where the nation was referred to as Mother for the first time, Tagore decided to give the idea a visual form and painted the now famous Bharat Mata in 1905 when the nationalist movement was gaining ground. The spirit of the motherland was so well presented in the painting and by 1909, the artwork spread to all corners of the Indian subcontinent and was used in almost all the protest posters and banners. Well into the 75th year after independence, Indians still take pride in the concept of Mother India.