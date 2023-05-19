Home Cities Chennai

CMRL tunnel boring machine tested

The underground section of this corridor is split into two packages each of which has 4-km of twin tunnels.

Published: 19th May 2023

The 6.67-metre bore diameter and 110-m long earth pressure balance machine. will be used for corridor-4 | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The factory acceptance test of third tunnel boring machine of CMRL’s corridor 4 from Light House station at Marina Beach to Kodambakkam Flyover was successfully conducted at HK factory in Tiruvallur district.

These machines manufactured by reputable German company Herrenknecht, a pioneer in the production of machines for various types of the tunnelling needs, will be used by Metro Rail’s contractor ITD Cementation India Limited.

The name of this tunnel boring machine is Flamingo (S1352A), which is a 6.67- metre bore diameter and 110-m long earth pressure balance machine. The total weight of the machine is approximately 700 tonnes which will be dismantled, packed and transported to its destination at Light House station.

The construction of the TBM launching shaft is under progress at Light House station and is expected to be ready to lower and assemble the machine in August. This TBM will be launched in downline of this corridor-4 and will mine at a maximum depth of 29 metre below ground starting from Light House, Kutchery Road, Thirumailai, Alwarpet, Bharatidasan Colony and finally arrive at Boat Club in November 2025.

