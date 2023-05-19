Home Cities Chennai

Gang hacks man in front of sons at Adambakkam

Srinivasan, 41, was killed in revenge for murder of a gangster in 2021

Published: 19th May 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 41-year-old man was murdered by a gang of eight men allegedly due to previous enmity as the victim was involved in a murder two years ago. The deceased was identified as Srinivasan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Adambakkam.

A senior police officer said, “Srinivasan’s relative who lived nearby died two weeks ago. On Wednesday, Srinivasan visited the man’s house for a ritual and returned home by 11 pm. He was sitting outside the house and talking to his sons Nagaraj (17) and Pradeep (15).

When his sons went inside the house, a gang of eight members came on four motorcycles and attacked Srinivasan with machetes. Srinivasan tried to run away in vain. Hearing his screams for help, his sons came out of the house and tried to rescue their father. However, they too sustained injuries on their hands and shoulders.”

The gang left Srinivasan in a pool of blood and sped away. On hearing the cries, neighbours rushed the three to a nearby hospital. Srinivasan was transferred to Royapettah Government Hospital, where he died on Thursday. 

Following a preliminary investigation, police said Srinivasan was involved in a murder in 2014. Again in 2021, he was involved in the murder of Nagoor Meeran, a notorious gangster in Adambakkam. 
The Adambakkam police on Thursday arrested 10 men involved in the murder.

They were identified as B Thamizharasan (28), D Manikandan (27), P Vijayakumar (21), B Dinesh (22), S Balaji (21), G Rahul (21), S Anandh Krishnan (20), A Praveen Kumar (19), G Manikandan (19) and S Ballu Anandh (19). After the preliminary investigation, police said the murder was committed in revenge by supporters of Nagoor Meeran. Srinivasan was one of the main accused who had made a plan to murder Meeran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hacked to death gang murder Adambakkam
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp