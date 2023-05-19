Gang hacks man in front of sons at Adambakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man was murdered by a gang of eight men allegedly due to previous enmity as the victim was involved in a murder two years ago. The deceased was identified as Srinivasan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Adambakkam.

A senior police officer said, “Srinivasan’s relative who lived nearby died two weeks ago. On Wednesday, Srinivasan visited the man’s house for a ritual and returned home by 11 pm. He was sitting outside the house and talking to his sons Nagaraj (17) and Pradeep (15).

When his sons went inside the house, a gang of eight members came on four motorcycles and attacked Srinivasan with machetes. Srinivasan tried to run away in vain. Hearing his screams for help, his sons came out of the house and tried to rescue their father. However, they too sustained injuries on their hands and shoulders.”

The gang left Srinivasan in a pool of blood and sped away. On hearing the cries, neighbours rushed the three to a nearby hospital. Srinivasan was transferred to Royapettah Government Hospital, where he died on Thursday.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said Srinivasan was involved in a murder in 2014. Again in 2021, he was involved in the murder of Nagoor Meeran, a notorious gangster in Adambakkam.

The Adambakkam police on Thursday arrested 10 men involved in the murder.

They were identified as B Thamizharasan (28), D Manikandan (27), P Vijayakumar (21), B Dinesh (22), S Balaji (21), G Rahul (21), S Anandh Krishnan (20), A Praveen Kumar (19), G Manikandan (19) and S Ballu Anandh (19). After the preliminary investigation, police said the murder was committed in revenge by supporters of Nagoor Meeran. Srinivasan was one of the main accused who had made a plan to murder Meeran.

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man was murdered by a gang of eight men allegedly due to previous enmity as the victim was involved in a murder two years ago. The deceased was identified as Srinivasan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Adambakkam. A senior police officer said, “Srinivasan’s relative who lived nearby died two weeks ago. On Wednesday, Srinivasan visited the man’s house for a ritual and returned home by 11 pm. He was sitting outside the house and talking to his sons Nagaraj (17) and Pradeep (15). When his sons went inside the house, a gang of eight members came on four motorcycles and attacked Srinivasan with machetes. Srinivasan tried to run away in vain. Hearing his screams for help, his sons came out of the house and tried to rescue their father. However, they too sustained injuries on their hands and shoulders.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The gang left Srinivasan in a pool of blood and sped away. On hearing the cries, neighbours rushed the three to a nearby hospital. Srinivasan was transferred to Royapettah Government Hospital, where he died on Thursday. Following a preliminary investigation, police said Srinivasan was involved in a murder in 2014. Again in 2021, he was involved in the murder of Nagoor Meeran, a notorious gangster in Adambakkam. The Adambakkam police on Thursday arrested 10 men involved in the murder. They were identified as B Thamizharasan (28), D Manikandan (27), P Vijayakumar (21), B Dinesh (22), S Balaji (21), G Rahul (21), S Anandh Krishnan (20), A Praveen Kumar (19), G Manikandan (19) and S Ballu Anandh (19). After the preliminary investigation, police said the murder was committed in revenge by supporters of Nagoor Meeran. Srinivasan was one of the main accused who had made a plan to murder Meeran.