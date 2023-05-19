Home Cities Chennai

Man fatally knocked down near Mamallapuram

The car belonged to Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva M Meyyanatham, and it was on its way to Mayiladuthurai from Chennai to pick him up. 

Published: 19th May 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Man fatally knocked down near Mamallapuram

For representative purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Mamallapuram when a car, coming from the opposite direction to pick up a minister, collided head-on with his bike around 7 pm on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Johnson of Cuddalore. He had got married four months ago. Johnson and his wife were on their way to Washermanpet in Chennai to visit his in-laws. The car belonged to Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva M Meyyanatham, and it was on its way to Mayiladuthurai from Chennai to pick him up. 

Police said the car collided with the bike near Manamai when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In the impact, the couple was thrown off the bike. Johnson, who was not wearing a helmet, died on the spot while his wife sustained injuries.  

On receiving information, the Melmaruvathur police rushed to the spot, sent the body for postmortem and the woman to a nearby government hospital. Police registered a case, arrested the driver and are investigating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man killed road accident Melmaruvathur police
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp