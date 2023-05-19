Man fatally knocked down near Mamallapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Mamallapuram when a car, coming from the opposite direction to pick up a minister, collided head-on with his bike around 7 pm on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Johnson of Cuddalore. He had got married four months ago. Johnson and his wife were on their way to Washermanpet in Chennai to visit his in-laws. The car belonged to Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva M Meyyanatham, and it was on its way to Mayiladuthurai from Chennai to pick him up.

Police said the car collided with the bike near Manamai when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In the impact, the couple was thrown off the bike. Johnson, who was not wearing a helmet, died on the spot while his wife sustained injuries.

On receiving information, the Melmaruvathur police rushed to the spot, sent the body for postmortem and the woman to a nearby government hospital. Police registered a case, arrested the driver and are investigating.

