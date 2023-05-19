New taxiways to enhance Chennai airport’s operations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai airport on Thursday enhanced its operational efficiency of handling air traffic with the commissioning of two taxiways. With the migration to a new integrated terminal (NITB Phase I) expected in the coming days, the new taxiways will be a major shot in the arm for the airport, which is looking forward to adding new airlines and routes.

The commissioning of rapid exit taxiway ‘Zulu’ and link taxiway (D-1) comes at a time when the airport’s peak hour handling capacity is expected to go up from 36 aircraft movements per hour to 45. The newly commissioned rapid exit taxiway, which is linked to the runway at an angle that permits aircraft to exit the runway at high speed, will be a huge fillip to airside operations minimising runway occupancy time for arriving flights and thereby increasing overall runway throughput.

With a length of 400m and a width of 23m, this taxiway can also accommodate wide-bodied aircraft. Rapid exit taxiway is strategically located at 1,831m from the main runway connecting to taxiway - B (Bravo). In addition to the new rapid exit taxiway, the airport has commissioned 150.93-m link taxiway D-1.

This provides an additional entry and exit to the main apron or the place where aircraft are parked, easing congestion and streamlining flow during peak hours. The taxiway will facilitate the swift manoeuvring of aircraft on the main apron, reducing congestion in the taxiway network.

