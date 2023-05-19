Home Cities Chennai

Sea breeze keeps heat under check in Chennai

The sea breeze has once again saved Chennai city from scorching heat too keep the maximum temperature below normal.

Published: 19th May 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 07:40 AM

FILE - A person sprays water on his face from an irrigation pipe to beat the intense heat wave in Lucknow in the the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, April 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The sea breeze has once again saved Chennai city from scorching heat too keep the maximum temperature below normal. The Nungambakkam weather station recorded 36.1 degree Celsius, which is 1.3 degrees below normal, while the observatory in Meenambakkam recorded a normal temperature of 38.4 degrees. 

The met office continued issuing maximum temperature warning till May 20. It said the temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu. 

Weather blogger Pradeep John in his online post said areas that did not get the sea breeze have experienced temperatures around 40 degrees Celcius. For instance, the automatic weather station at ACS medical college at Vanagaram recorded 40.7 degrees Celcius, while Tambaram recorded 40.1, Chembarambakkam 39.9 and Anna Nagar 39.1.

