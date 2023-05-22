A little bit of summer on your plate

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the hot summer months are involuntarily a period of brooding, the little pleasures around us — the sight of bright green mangoes, the aroma of ripe jackfruit, the humming of the honeybees — help us plough through the season. Summer is incomplete without bringing these elements from the gardens and fields to your plate.

This was the focus of Chef Nitu and Yogita Uchil when they collaborated for the summer food festival at Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road. Rather than experimenting with fast food or fusion cuisines, Yogita, a strong advocate and admirer of regional food along with five other home chefs, painted a summer picture on the plate. The Cool Taste Of Summer at the hotel is a peek into the summer nostalgia of the chefs bringing in delicacies from different parts of the country.

“We have been organising food festivals throughout the year. Through all of them, we aim to bring regional delicacies to the table for the customer. Yogita has collaborated with five home chefs based in Chennai, but are originally from different parts of the country. Here, we have specially curated regional delicacies for summer. It will be two weeks of excitement,” shares Supreet Roy, general manager, Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road.

The chefs’ curations

As the food from Rajasthan, and Konkan region which includes Maharashtra and Goa; Andhra Pradesh, south Tamil Nadu, and north Tamil Nadu, was presented as thali meals on mud plates and bowls, the chefs gathered around to introduce the dishes.

Yogita began, “Our idea was to do a summer food festival with the ingredients which are available only during this season. All these recipes are heirloom recipes passed on from their mothers and grandmothers.” The welcome drink, nungu sarbath, a speciality of Tamil Nadu, was a tropical quencher with subtle sweetness and sourness from the addition of lime juice. Dr Nitya Franklin, who prepared the sarbath shared, “Earlier nungu or ice apple was available only during summer. It will be there in every street of Tamil Nadu.”

Explaining her dish, Hyma Sakhamuri, an entrepreneur and educationist who represents the Andhra cuisine shared, “The perugu vada is similar to thayir vadai in Tamil Nadu except that it is made with a lot of mango ginger. This is a recipe passed on by my grandmom.” The brown vadais enveloped in yellow-coloured curd and sprinkled with pomegranate on top was a visual feast. The tangy yoghurt softened the crispy vada and the balanced addition of spices gave it an earthy flavour. Kavitha Bothra, a jewellery designer by profession who also runs a cloud kitchen, presented her Rajasthani Kadhi and aloo mungodi ki sabji.

“Even though the Rajasthani Kadhi is eaten throughout the year, in summer it is extra refreshing. It instantaneously becomes a comfort food.” With an initial burst of tanginess, followed by subtle warm spicy flavours, the dish is a simple addition to the white rice. The aloo mungodi ki sabzi, with its rustic appeal and soft and fluffy texture, became an instant favourite.

Smita Premkumar, a German translator and Goan living in the city represented the Konkan cuisine. She explained, “In Goa, we have three seasons — monsoon, pre-monsoon and post-monsoon. Summers, the pre-monsoon season will be full of mangoes, jackfruits and cashew nuts. Goans are mindful of the changing season and will use ingredients that will boost your energy and help you with digestion. The food becomes simpler and simpler during the season, there won’t be much oil or meat. Mangoes are also an inevitable summer ingredient. Most of the dishes will have mango in them, even the prawn curry.”

The tender jackfruit mimics the texture of meat and the dish is neither too spicy nor sweet. As promised, her dishes were simple and light. She even sourced the ingredients from Goa to stick to the authenticity. Smitha said, “Certain ingredients like the Goan salt, which has a different texture, the typical Goan rice, telpel, a flavouring agent which reduces the fishy smell are brought in from Goa.”

Representing the Kongunadu food was Coimbatore-based Harshini, who is trained in culinary sciences from London.

“Everything I have made today is vegetarian. The ragi kali is made of finger millet, keerai kadasil from spinach and valapoo vada from the banana flower. But the Kongunadu region which includes Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, and Erode, is famous for its non-vegetarian food. In summer, people prefer food that gives cooling to the body. So we add a lot of curd to the dishes. All the country vegetables like white pumpkins, bottle gourd, rich gourd and the ones with a lot of water content are made use of during the season.”

The dough-like consistency of the ragi kali gave a comforting bite with a balanced sweet and salty taste. The keerai leaves in their delicate texture birthed the dish which is a mix of the greens and the silky smoothness of the lentil batter. The dish gave a combination of earthy, bitter and spicy flavours. The valapoo vada is seasoned with a combination of aromatic spices with a crunchy exterior.

The kayalpattinam kalari kari by Dr Nithya was the only non-vegetarian dish on my plate. Even though the dish was a bit too tangy, it blended well with the rice. The sol kadi, the Konkan dish, after the meal was a tangy elixir exhibiting zesty flavours. Ending the meal on a sweet note, I ventured into tasting Dr Nithya’s jackfruit payasam. The creamy dish with cardamom complimenting the richness was a delightful end.

The home chefs have passed on the recipes to the chefs of the hotel. Harshini said, “We trained the chefs and gave them our recipes. We were there for all the tasting sessions until the dishes came out fine. It will be very difficult for all five chefs to work with different cuisines at the same time, so the chefs are helping us out.”

The hotel aspires to bring in more food festivals like this in the coming months. But this summer food festival is the most unique food festival we have ever curated, concluded Supreet.

The festival will be conducted till May 28. The food will be available for lunch and dinner, brunch on Sunday. For reservations, call: 91 7825808005, 7824808019.

Yogita has collaborated with five home chefs based in Chennai, but are originally from different parts of the country. Here, we have specially curated regional delicacies for summer. It will be two weeks of excitement," shares Supreet Roy, general manager, Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road. The chefs' curations As the food from Rajasthan, and Konkan region which includes Maharashtra and Goa; Andhra Pradesh, south Tamil Nadu, and north Tamil Nadu, was presented as thali meals on mud plates and bowls, the chefs gathered around to introduce the dishes. Yogita began, "Our idea was to do a summer food festival with the ingredients which are available only during this season. All these recipes are heirloom recipes passed on from their mothers and grandmothers." The welcome drink, nungu sarbath, a speciality of Tamil Nadu, was a tropical quencher with subtle sweetness and sourness from the addition of lime juice. 