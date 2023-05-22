Redfall: The bugs are features!

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I stand before you today a master of stealth, my skills refined through days spent lurking in the shadows, creeping behind walls, replaying missions of Arkane Studio’s “Dishonored” until I knew that I had tried every approach.

With this and 2022’s nearly perfect “Deathloop”, it felt like Arkane could do no wrong. So surely there is no chance that the newly released “Redfall” is a frustrating mess, is there? I’d bet my last healing portion on that.

I begin on the tiny landmass of Redfall — a tranquil strip of coastal land now infested with vampires and haunted by the omnipresent voice of a self-proclaimed “Hollow Man”. The cooperative multiplayer style gameplay, a new development for Arkane, allows me and my friends to choose from up to four survivors, each with their own unique motivations and a specific set of skills. I pick Devinder Crousley — a very chipper and deluded cryptozoologist, hunting some nonexistent cryptids.

The first mission starts with taking over an abandoned fire station and joining forces with a group of survivors. It gives a pretty good taste of what’s to come — tussles with a vampire-worshipping cult of humans and staking some undead hearts. But the excitement of the adventure fizzles out. Even as my cryptozoologist counterpart searches in vain for his elusive cryptids, I don’t have to look too far to find the fabled “bugs”. The in-game AI malfunctions. The hordes of vampires and cult members don’t see me.

This is not for lack of trying. I do everything to provoke them. Jump around. Wave my gun. Explode some cars and fire hydrants around them. Shoot into the empty air. Even shoot at them. Nothing. No response, just a broken game. So, the joke is not on me, I didn’t really need that healing potion after all! But this isn’t the only problem with “Redfall”. The game itself has a limited campaign, which consists of around 10 different fetch quests.

These are repetitive, involving ridding vampires and brainwashed cult members from specific areas on the map. Completing missions provides experience points – which result in “skill” upgrades. Arkane has used skill trees in the past, allowing for potentially game-changing choices all along the way.

But despite retaining some familiar, famous skills from earlier games like ‘teleportation’, I can’t help but wonder if there’s any point of skills in Redfall at all. The game is far too small and a little too repetitive for a complex skill tree to provide any significant advantages. I was not able to notice a difference in the enemies I encountered either — all locations and enemies could be confronted at any point, and I could technically have finished the entire game without any skill upgrades.

In fact, the game gets so profoundly easy that I finished the last few missions in a little short of an hour. A personal record for me. I have almost never finished a game of this variety that fast. And that’s coming from me, the master of stealth.

All of the inconsistencies and issues with the game led to this: I am now an unstoppable force, and vampires cower at my very presence (not really, they didn’t even know I was around). I mow through populated vampire lairs, laughing and cackling loudly as the unsuspecting vampires scream in terror. Main missions are now over, I run victory laps around Redfall, shooting my seemingly infinite ammo into the sky.

Nothing can stop me. I am drunk with power, and the master of Redfall. As I stopped to take a breath during my third victory lap, I have a change of heart. I take back everything I said about Redfall being a frustrating mess. After a long day of work, it was pleasant to work my way through the challenge-free missions. In fact, it was actually entertaining. Redfall is pretty good, at least for now. Who knows how long it will take for the developers to realise and fix these problems? Maybe those updates will ruin it. Maybe it’s best to grab it while it’s still enjoyable.

Xbox Free with the Xbox Game Pass PC INR 3999 (Steam), free with the Xbox Game Pass

