Resort staff in Chennai sexually harasses woman, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An employee of a resort in Koovathur was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female guest, who was with her boyfriend, on Friday night. The police said the arrested accused allegedly entered the couple’s room and sexually harassed her while she was asleep. The couple caught him, thrashed him and handed him over to the police.

Koovathur police identified the man as Subash (23) of Seekinankuppam village near Koovathur. He was working at a luxury resort where a couple had booked a room. On Friday night, as the couple went to sleep, Subash allegedly went into their room and sexually harassed the woman. On hearing her screams, her boyfriend also woke up and thrashed Subash.

The couple then handed over Subash to Koovathur police. The couple and two other people were booked by the police for attacking Subash. Inquiries revealed that Subash spied on female guests at the resort and had saved several obscene photographs on his mobile phone.

