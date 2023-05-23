A few cash deposit machines stop accepting Rs 2,000 notes in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cash deposit machines (CDMs) in the city are a confused lot. While some continue to accept Rs 2,000-denominated currency, some others have refused to accept it after Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s decision to withdraw the high-value currency from circulation.

Sources said some of the CDMs in Chennai are not accepting the note as the bank branches have recalibrated them after the RBI announcement. However, some others have continued their business as usual as bankers claim the money goes into the account, making things easier.

A private banker told TNIE that there was an informal instruction to disable the acceptance of Rs 2k notes through CDMs post the RBI’s circular last week. “Only a few CDMs were accepting the high-value currency while most others have already been recalibrated during the last couple of years. New machines come without the cassettes meant for Rs 2k notes,” he said.

Many branches of HDFC and the State Bank of India have stopped the deposits through CDM. R Manickaraju, teller authoriser of HDFC Retail Branch Banking, said they recalibrated their CDM machines not to provide or accept Rs 2,000 soon after the central bank announced to withdraw of the note from circulation.

Though there is a limit towards the exchange of currency (Rs 20,000) per person, banks are allowing deposits without any limit. As usual, any cash deposit of above Rs 50,000 entails the PAN details of the customer. A banker said branches have been told to keep an eye on and report suspicious cash deposits of higher amounts. “For anything above Rs 10 lakh, one has to provide a letter on why they are depositing such a huge amount as per the RBI mandate” said another bank official.

An SBI official from a local branch in Nungambakkam says that all the notes will have to be deposited at the counter. “If you have Rs 2,000 denomination currency, you have to visit the counter. You cannot deposit it in the CDM,” he says.

Interestingly, banks like IndusInd and Indian Overseas Bank continue to accept Rs 2,000 denomination notes at their ATMs. “We continue to accept Rs 2,000 denomination notes at our ATMs,” says Sangeetha, a bank manager of IndusInd bank near Koyambedu.

This comes as the banks are keeping their fingers crossed following the exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination currency is to be exchanged from Tuesday. All India Bank Employees Association general secretary C H Venkatachalam told TNIE that a clearer picture will emerge only on Tuesday on whether the banks will suffer a cash crunch while dealing with the exchange.

“The transaction in Rs 2,000 denomination currency was stopped long ago. There won’t be large transactions which could result in a cash crisis in the branches,” said the SBI official. He says most people are using Rs 500 or digital payments like Gpay or Paytm.

Meanwhile, many PSU banks, which have skeletal staff, are a harried lot with the new announcement. “It would be difficult to manage it with skeletal staff,” a bank employee said.

