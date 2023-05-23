No free ride on Chennai Metro for IPL playoffs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There won’t be free rides for cricket fans watching the Indian Premier League playoff matches at the M A Chidambaram stadium on May 23 and May 24.

Fans who are planning to watch the matches in the stadium have been advised by Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) to purchase regular tickets to travel as the IPL tickets, which were used as travel tickets during the league matches, cannot be utilised and the ticket counters will close at 11 pm.

“For hassle-free travel, passengers are requested to purchase their tickets through digital modes like WhatsApp ticketing (91-8300086000), static QR or through CMRL app, both way tickets at a time as ticket counters may not function after 11 pm,” a release said.

Metro services will be available till 1 am on May 23 and May 24 to ensure the safe return of fans on match days.

