Traffic affected for over 3 hours due to AIADMK rally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traffic came to a standstill on many city roads on Monday as AIADMK cadre led by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took out a rally to submit a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi, against the DMK government in connection with the hooch tragedy that killed over 20 people in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Due to the procession, traffic was affected on the Kathipara flyover, Anna Salai, GST Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and the arterial roads for more than three hours. The city traffic police deployed additional personnel to manage the situation and to ensure smooth traffic movement. Traffic police were seen diverting vehicles to alternate routes and making efforts to regulate the flow of traffic. However, the sheer volume of party members made it a challenge to control the situation effectively.

“The traffic disruption caused inconvenience to citizens, particularly office-goers and schoolchildren. Many took to social media platforms to express their frustration,” said a senior police officer. He added that the party cadre went past the stipulated time allotted for the rally. “The travel time from my house in Kotturpuram to my office in Guindy takes 20 minutes.

Today, it took me about an hour. Vehicles were diverted near Velachery aquatic complex and we had to take a circuitous route,” said R Sandra Margeret, an accountant. Netizens also pointed out that AIADMK was undertaking a protest march on the fifth anniversary of the Sterlite firing, in which 15 people died.

