Home Cities Chennai

Bust stress to be your best

Correction in food habits and adopting healthy practices are the only way ahead

Published: 24th May 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Angelina Rose J
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In this rapidly changing world, people are often engrossed in their busy lives and have no time to concentrate on a healthy lifestyle. This often leads to mental and physical side effects such as stress, depression, anxiety, headaches, cardiac and respiratory issues, etc.

“Among the working class, the issue of stress eating has risen significantly in the past few years. People working during night shifts are more prone to it,” says Dr Umashakthy DM, a dietician at Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. To battle this issue, she points out that eating supplementary nutritious foods can help avoid stress eating and its consequences.

Causes of stress eating 
People who are going through negative emotions tend to consume foods without control as a coping mechanism.
High stress affects serotonin levels which could lead to cravings for food with high fat or sugar content.
High anxiety levels also lead to craving food.
Lack of physical activity triggers boredom which leads to unhealthy eating habits.

Side effects of stress eating
People tend to eat more than what they intend and lack portion control.
People tend to consume more amounts of food while watching television or using smartphones which further leads to the issue of obesity.
More prone to non-communicable diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, chronic respiratory diseases, and other cardiovascular diseases. 

Supplementary nutritious food to eat when stressed
Healthy snacks such as apples, bananas, grapes, oranges, guavas, and nuts.
 Fresh juices are rich in vitamins and iron.
Foods rich in antioxidants such as pumpkin seeds, green tea, chamomile tea, eggs, etc.
Popcorn and sweet corn without butter.
 
Tips to relieve stress without overeating 
Control the portion intake.
Maintain a food diary to track how much you have eaten per day and follow the same pattern for a healthy lifestyle.
Practice breathing exercises, meditation, and yoga daily to manage stress.
Pay attention to weight and eat healthily accordingly.
Avoid eating food while watching television or being preoccupied with other work.
Avoid coffee and sweet items as they can worsen symptoms of anxiety.
Adhere to a strategy to maintain a healthy lifestyle with the right dietary habits and not relapse into poor food habits.
Reach out to a trained professional or medical practitioner if in need of aid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthy lifestyle
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp