Chennai police nab 20 men peddling IPL tickets in black market near Chepauk stadium

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Police have arrested 20 men who were allegedly selling tickets in the black market during the last two days for the IPL Qualifier-1 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

To prevent the sale of tickets in the black market, special teams intensified their vigil and apprehended these men who were trying to sell them at exorbitant rates near the stadium, besides registering 11 cases. Police also seized 54 online tickets and Rs 11,300 in cash from them.

This action followed directions from Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal to monitor the sale of tickets in the black market for the Q1 match between CSK and GT on Tuesday. Special teams formed to nab the culprits maintained strict surveillance in and around the stadium and near all the gates through which spectators were allowed entry.

On May 22, two cases were registered, five people were arrested, 32 tickets were seized and Rs 5,300 was seized from them. Continuous monitoring led to the arrest of 15 people on the match day. Nine cases were registered, 22 tickets and Rs 6,000 were seized from them, police said.

In all, 11 cases were registered, 20 people were arrested, 54 online tickets and Rs 11,300 were seized from them and legal action was taken against them.



CHENNAI: Police have arrested 20 men who were allegedly selling tickets in the black market during the last two days for the IPL Qualifier-1 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. To prevent the sale of tickets in the black market, special teams intensified their vigil and apprehended these men who were trying to sell them at exorbitant rates near the stadium, besides registering 11 cases. Police also seized 54 online tickets and Rs 11,300 in cash from them. This action followed directions from Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal to monitor the sale of tickets in the black market for the Q1 match between CSK and GT on Tuesday. Special teams formed to nab the culprits maintained strict surveillance in and around the stadium and near all the gates through which spectators were allowed entry. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On May 22, two cases were registered, five people were arrested, 32 tickets were seized and Rs 5,300 was seized from them. Continuous monitoring led to the arrest of 15 people on the match day. Nine cases were registered, 22 tickets and Rs 6,000 were seized from them, police said. In all, 11 cases were registered, 20 people were arrested, 54 online tickets and Rs 11,300 were seized from them and legal action was taken against them.