Keep an eye on your eyes this summer 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With temperatures expected to rise further, it is essential to take extra care of your eyes, as increased exposure to the sun, dust, and pollution can lead to various eye conditions, which if left untreated can result in serious eye problem. According to Dr. Srinivasa Rao, regional head - Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, dry eyes, conjunctivitis, UV radiation, allergic conjunctivitis, and eye injuries are common eye diseases in summer. It is crucial to protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays, allergies, and injuries to enjoy the season while keeping your eyes healthy.

He recommends taking the following precautions to protect your eyes from summer eye diseases and problems.

Use lubricating eye drops: To prevent dry eyes, use lubricating eye drops as prescribed by your doctor. Avoid using eye drops that contain vasoconstrictors, which can worsen dry eye symptoms.

Keep your eyes clean: Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes. If you wear contact lenses, follow proper hygiene practices, including washing your hands before inserting or removing your lenses and replacing them as prescribed by your doctor.

Wear sunglasses with UV protection: The ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can cause several eye problems, including cataracts, photokeratitis, and macular degeneration. It is essential to wear sunglasses that provide 100% UV protection when you go outside.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary and caffeinated drinks that can dehydrate you. If you are engaging in outdoor activities, take frequent water breaks.

Protect your eyes from chemicals: If you spend a lot of time in the pool, the chlorine can be harsh on your eyes. Wear swimming goggles to protect your eyes from chlorine, which can cause irritation and redness.

Be aware of allergies: Summer allergies can cause redness, itching, and watering. Take over-the-counter antihistamines or consult with your doctor for prescription options.

CHENNAI: With temperatures expected to rise further, it is essential to take extra care of your eyes, as increased exposure to the sun, dust, and pollution can lead to various eye conditions, which if left untreated can result in serious eye problem. According to Dr. Srinivasa Rao, regional head - Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, dry eyes, conjunctivitis, UV radiation, allergic conjunctivitis, and eye injuries are common eye diseases in summer. It is crucial to protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays, allergies, and injuries to enjoy the season while keeping your eyes healthy. He recommends taking the following precautions to protect your eyes from summer eye diseases and problems. Use lubricating eye drops: To prevent dry eyes, use lubricating eye drops as prescribed by your doctor. Avoid using eye drops that contain vasoconstrictors, which can worsen dry eye symptoms.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Keep your eyes clean: Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes. If you wear contact lenses, follow proper hygiene practices, including washing your hands before inserting or removing your lenses and replacing them as prescribed by your doctor. Wear sunglasses with UV protection: The ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can cause several eye problems, including cataracts, photokeratitis, and macular degeneration. It is essential to wear sunglasses that provide 100% UV protection when you go outside. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary and caffeinated drinks that can dehydrate you. If you are engaging in outdoor activities, take frequent water breaks. Protect your eyes from chemicals: If you spend a lot of time in the pool, the chlorine can be harsh on your eyes. Wear swimming goggles to protect your eyes from chlorine, which can cause irritation and redness. Be aware of allergies: Summer allergies can cause redness, itching, and watering. Take over-the-counter antihistamines or consult with your doctor for prescription options.