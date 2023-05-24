Making a case for caste  

Archita Raghu By

CHENNAI : After long-drawn-out battles from activists, Seattle and California recently passed laws banning caste discrimination, highlighting the hierarchical system on a global stage. However, it garnered massive and vehement protests from a section of Non-Resident Indians in America. “The Hindu American Foundation, a registered NRI Hindu outfit, that finances many activities in India was the first opponent of this (law) calling it Hinduphobia. When you talk about caste it brings an equally opposite reaction. Why are they worried...why are Indians in Britain and America, afraid of equating race with caste and opposing (the law)?... Because NRIs take caste with them. Before they board the plane they take dal powder and aavaka pickle but they also carry caste along,” notes retired Madras High Court Justice K Chandru.

The advocate was speaking during the release of Manoj Mitta’s ‘Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India’, in the city’s towering nine-floored Anna Library, recently. Inside this structure, built by former chief minister M Karunanidhi and named after CN Annadurai, Chandru discussed the book with poet and activist Meena Kandasamy, Villupuram MP D Ravikumar, academic V Geetha, and author and general secretary of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam ‘Viduthalai’ Rajendran. In times where there is a great “attempt to divert or derail the constitution,” the retired judge says, NRIs and young people must pick up this vast volume on the intersection of caste and the law. Speaking about people’s denial of the existence of caste, Chandru says, “The idea is not they do not want to know but the idea is by denying it, they wish it away. We are refusing to talk about caste in the past, present, or future.”

Origin of democracy

Apart from tracing laws and court battles, Manoj also trains an eye on south India where anti-caste leaders like MC Rajah or Pandit Iyothee Thass brought up the issue of caste in the public sphere. Caste Pride also helps readers rethink the history of democracy, contends Geetha. “If we are to write the history of constitution-making, we should locate democracy in the fight against caste untouchability rather than swaraj.” Crucial, and engaging — these words were used by the panelists to describe Caste Pride. The book is difficult to read for anyone with a conscience, says Ravikumar.

‘Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India’:Photos: Radhakrishnan

Articles 14, 15, and 16 have destroyed Sanatana Dharma at least legally while there are attempts to revive it. (The book) is a weapon in our hands to fight reactionary forces, says Chandru. “From the Constitution in India, we have a 1955 Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1989 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act...we are not afraid but they (people abroad) are afraid because their laws will work and we know nothing will in this country.”

Citing the example of the SC/ST Act, the MP points out the legal system has continuously failed Dalits. Under this Act, there is a district-level vigilance and monitoring committee (DVMC) to monitor if the law is correctly implemented but it’s a big struggle to even file an FIR about caste atrocities, he says. “Here is a social system where punitive action is also graded — and this is a point that Babasaheb keeps making — and in no other culture do you have a criminal jurisprudence that is graded,” says Geetha. The MP adds that there are gaps in scholarship or work on law, and the penal system concerning caste as public intellectuals have neglected the subject. “In the police stations, they maintain a list of rowdies of a KD (Known Dacoit) list, the sub-inspector can add whoever they want. Around 90% of this list are SC people, if they are even a little politically active, they will be added. They won’t be able to get any work and will be criminalised because of this.”

Debate of temple entry

“When we talk about caste, we talk about how so much has been achieved like temple entry but women are still not allowed to enter temples or become priests, not that I’m devout but that for accession of rights. This struggle against caste is about access to rights and being treated as individuals,” says Meena, adding that same-sex marriages or women’s entry into Sabarimala is in line with ideas of Sanatana Dharma and caste. Reading out portions from the book like the Bhima Koregaon War or the Sati abolition, Rajendran says the varna system and Sanatana Dharma, being revived by those in power, are inseparable ideas.

Facts are sacred and fill the book, which took over seven years to pen down, says Manoj. Scholars in the United States extensively studied the intersection of race and laws but there remains a lag with India on caste and law. “We know so little about our past. We are not even conscious of our modern states,” he adds. India has a long way to go but Caste Pride is not merely a conversation starter but an archive.

We are refusing to talk about caste in the past, present, or future." Origin of democracy Apart from tracing laws and court battles, Manoj also trains an eye on south India where anti-caste leaders like MC Rajah or Pandit Iyothee Thass brought up the issue of caste in the public sphere. Caste Pride also helps readers rethink the history of democracy, contends Geetha. "If we are to write the history of constitution-making, we should locate democracy in the fight against caste untouchability rather than swaraj." Crucial, and engaging — these words were used by the panelists to describe Caste Pride. The book is difficult to read for anyone with a conscience, says Ravikumar. 'Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India':Photos: Radhakrishnan Articles 14, 15, and 16 have destroyed Sanatana Dharma at least legally while there are attempts to revive it. 