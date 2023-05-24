Pump up your day  with pumpkin seeds

Angelina Rose J By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In this post-COVID-19 pandemic world, much attention is diverted towards maintaining a healthy diet for overall wellness and mental health. In order to maintain psychological and physical wellness, nutritionists and dieticians have suggested consuming edible seeds from various fruits and vegetables.

To have an organic approach to dieting habits, people have now started to consume these edible seeds. Dr Reshma Aleem, senior dietician at Rela Hospital says, “People need to consume edible seeds for a better-balanced diet. Among the edible seeds, pumpkin seeds are the most common type to be included in a daily work-life balance. They are also known as the powerhouse of nutrition.”

Advantages

Consumption of pumpkin seeds is highly beneficial as they contain antioxidants such as flavonoids and phenolic acids which protect your body from various diseases and harmful inflammations.

Pumpkin seeds also help post-menopausal women to have healthier lives and reduce the risk of breast cancer. These seeds also help maintain proper urinary tract function for people with overactive bladder (OAB).

Since pumpkin seeds have a lot of magnesium content, it helps people with cardiac problems and lowers blood pressure levels.

It also reduces the risk of high blood sugar levels and helps to regulate sugar levels for people with diabetes.

Pumpkin seeds also have high zinc content which helps men who are facing infertility issues and increases sperm quality.

These seeds also have an amino acid called Tryptophan which promotes sleep and helps to maintain a balanced sleep cycle for people facing issues with insomnia which is commonly prevalent today among young people.

How to include in your diet

Add it to your breakfast cereals or oats

Add it to your curd and yogurt

Through your daily intake of fruit salads

Some people prefer using these seeds while baking biscuits and bread

Who can consume pumpkin seeds?

There are no restrictions as they are versatile except for people who are allergic to these seeds.

Pumpkin seeds are best consumed when they have been soaked or sprouted beforehand. Some may prefer to have it roasted and salted but it’s better to be consumed unsalted as it does not lead to hypertension for people with cardiac issues.

Dr Reshma Aleem has suggested an evening snack recipe for better consumption of pumpkin seeds for leading a healthier life.

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients

Pumpkin seeds

Water

Salt

Olive Oil

Pepper powder

Method

Scoop out the pumpkin seeds from the pumpkin fruit and after sorting them out neatly, place them in a bowl filled with cold water and wash them thoroughly.

After cleansing with cold water, filter the seeds from the water and put the seeds into a vessel filled with boiling water.

After 5 minutes, take the seeds and dry them, and drain the remaining water.

After the seeds are completely dry, in a pan, pour a few drips of olive oil and place the seeds in the pan and saute.

After a few seconds, add some pepper powder and a pinch of salt and proceed with sauteeing until the seeds are mildly goldish.

Voila, your roasted pumpkin seeds are ready to eat.

Nutrient break-up

Per day: 1tbsp

86 kilocalories

4.48 g of protein

0.9 g of fiber, and has high-fat content which includes polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats that are good for health

CHENNAI: In this post-COVID-19 pandemic world, much attention is diverted towards maintaining a healthy diet for overall wellness and mental health. In order to maintain psychological and physical wellness, nutritionists and dieticians have suggested consuming edible seeds from various fruits and vegetables. To have an organic approach to dieting habits, people have now started to consume these edible seeds. Dr Reshma Aleem, senior dietician at Rela Hospital says, “People need to consume edible seeds for a better-balanced diet. Among the edible seeds, pumpkin seeds are the most common type to be included in a daily work-life balance. They are also known as the powerhouse of nutrition.” Advantages googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Consumption of pumpkin seeds is highly beneficial as they contain antioxidants such as flavonoids and phenolic acids which protect your body from various diseases and harmful inflammations. Pumpkin seeds also help post-menopausal women to have healthier lives and reduce the risk of breast cancer. These seeds also help maintain proper urinary tract function for people with overactive bladder (OAB). Since pumpkin seeds have a lot of magnesium content, it helps people with cardiac problems and lowers blood pressure levels. It also reduces the risk of high blood sugar levels and helps to regulate sugar levels for people with diabetes. Pumpkin seeds also have high zinc content which helps men who are facing infertility issues and increases sperm quality. These seeds also have an amino acid called Tryptophan which promotes sleep and helps to maintain a balanced sleep cycle for people facing issues with insomnia which is commonly prevalent today among young people. How to include in your diet Add it to your breakfast cereals or oats Add it to your curd and yogurt Through your daily intake of fruit salads Some people prefer using these seeds while baking biscuits and bread Who can consume pumpkin seeds? There are no restrictions as they are versatile except for people who are allergic to these seeds. Pumpkin seeds are best consumed when they have been soaked or sprouted beforehand. Some may prefer to have it roasted and salted but it’s better to be consumed unsalted as it does not lead to hypertension for people with cardiac issues. Dr Reshma Aleem has suggested an evening snack recipe for better consumption of pumpkin seeds for leading a healthier life. Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Ingredients Pumpkin seeds Water Salt Olive Oil Pepper powder Method Scoop out the pumpkin seeds from the pumpkin fruit and after sorting them out neatly, place them in a bowl filled with cold water and wash them thoroughly. After cleansing with cold water, filter the seeds from the water and put the seeds into a vessel filled with boiling water. After 5 minutes, take the seeds and dry them, and drain the remaining water. After the seeds are completely dry, in a pan, pour a few drips of olive oil and place the seeds in the pan and saute. After a few seconds, add some pepper powder and a pinch of salt and proceed with sauteeing until the seeds are mildly goldish. Voila, your roasted pumpkin seeds are ready to eat. Nutrient break-up Per day: 1tbsp 86 kilocalories 4.48 g of protein 0.9 g of fiber, and has high-fat content which includes polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats that are good for health