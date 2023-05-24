Sticking to her spirit

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Preetisha L swings her silambam, cutting through the cool morning air at her apartment complex in Virugambakkam. As is routine on Tuesdays and Fridays, the trans actor begins practising the ancient Tamil martial art form with the customary salaam and bow. Over the past few months, Preetisha has also inspired many in her building to master the art. Now, a neighbour and five bubbly children shadow the movement and footwork as per instructions from the teacher, Master Arjun.

Armed with deft footwork and determination, Preetisha participated in the Chief Minister’s Trophy, organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in February. Becoming the first trans participant in the competition, she wowed the crowd at Nehru Park. The Tirunelveli-based artiste is no stranger to shattering the norm, as she was also the first trans Uber Eats delivery personnel in India.

‘Stick’y application process

Preetisha’s tryst with silambam began in 2017 as a student to Master Pandian until Covid-19 hit, bringing a multitude of lockdowns. “After that, I began practising with Arjun. I attend Kalari classes four days a week. An actor needs to master skills like body language and strength. Only if you have that, you can have the energy to sustain.”

It was this hardworking spirit that prompted Arjun to urge her to try out at silambam competitions. But the path to the tournament was not straightforward. Months before the CM Trophy, Preetisha met with an accident, which broke her hand, leaving her in a cast with strict instructions not to move the injured part. Choosing to compete one-armed, the actor began training to shine in that category. “Despite her hand breaking, and between hospital visits, she said she wouldn’t give up and then performed also,” the silambam master, Arjun, tells CE, adding that next year, he is sure she will bag a medal.

However, a hurdle appeared from the starting point — a lack of a category for the trans community on the online application form. “They had only male and female categories so I put female and was worried if I would be able to compete,” Preetisha explains, adding that artiste Narthaki Nataraj from the community was a pillar of support, urging her to compete despite the lack of gender categories.

Eventually, she managed to participate after the organisers okayed the application. However, Arjun and Preetisha hope the government now adds the trans person option on the form for next year.

Need for govt support

According to the sportsperson, the DMK government has taken several initiatives to help the trans community. “Within sports or theatre, if they encouraged us, it would be great. It is our right to ask. They can give scholarships and assistance….Last month, a commissioner called the community and advised them not to head to prostitution and begging and that’s okay but you need to show us a way then, instead of saying not to do it,” she says.

Citing the example of Madras University’s recent initiative to provide scholarships to the community, she adds that the government needs to bring in similar opportunities. “I won’t be able to pay that 1 lakh (fee) but (with the scholarship) I can study and look after my food expenses alone.” She adds that this would allow the younger generations to earn their keep and pursue broader opportunities in sports and arts.

As for advice for younger members of the community, she urges them to take support from NGOs and boldly follow their dreams. “You are like a mirror, what you do will reflect in society.”

Master of all trades

Apart from being a multi-talented artiste who has dabbled in kalari, silambam, and dance, Preetisha had always nurtured the dream to perform on stage. “I always was interested in acting but because of income, gender problems, and other problems I was not able to do anything.” After leaving home as a 13-year-old, she began selling keychains on trains and eventually performed badaais (plays) on the streets of Delhi, Punjab, and Ludhiana.

In 2011, Preetisha made her first foray into professional training with Master Jayarao at the Theatre Lab Actors Training Centre in KK Nagar. Of the 20 students, she recalls being the only trans person in the class. “Master Jayarao told me not to think of gender but to think of myself as an actor and that’s all. Within three days, he asked me to perform in S Ramakrishnan’s ‘Oru Sindubadin Manaivi’ in a short 2-5 minute role,” she recalls her hands shaking on stage but this paved the way to future bigger roles.

Over two decades, the artiste has performed in over 100+ theatre and stage dramas. She has also starred in Tamil feature films like Veeraiyan, Paambu Sattai, Vellaiyaanai, and Iangaran. With a bachelor’s in Performing Arts from Tamil Nadu Open University, Preetisha hopes to pursue her master’s at Puducherry University. The journey was not easy: “God did not give me anything easily, But after facing problems I have gotten here. I hope to become a good actor in society and want to live a dignified life,” the actor says. On her agenda is finding more roles in theatre and cinema.

Preetisha's tryst with silambam began in 2017 as a student to Master Pandian until Covid-19 hit, bringing a multitude of lockdowns. "After that, I began practising with Arjun. I attend Kalari classes four days a week. An actor needs to master skills like body language and strength. Only if you have that, you can have the energy to sustain." It was this hardworking spirit that prompted Arjun to urge her to try out at silambam competitions. But the path to the tournament was not straightforward. Months before the CM Trophy, Preetisha met with an accident, which broke her hand, leaving her in a cast with strict instructions not to move the injured part. 