Art that trash talks

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: We Indians are the unrivalled chieftains of waste recycling. We have been successfully doing it for centuries, long before the words ‘reprocessing’, ‘upcycling’, ‘waste management’ and others of the ilk became fashionable enough to throw around to proclaim your usefulness in the functioning of the universe. Try cleaning out any cupboard in a typical Indian household; preferably one in which two or three generations have lived. The attempt would be nothing short of an archaeological excavation. Cartons tumbling out of any closet/loft/attic would include the most unlikely of discoveries.

From old Ovaltine and biscuit tins ( it wasn’t cookies then ), shopping bags from stores that don’t have an address anymore and all such evidences of a life lived — we have them all safely tucked away in anticipation of a day when it would be unquestionably needed again with a brand new purpose. Ingenuity runs in our blood, unaffected by class or caste distinctions. Saving our wastes is a national pastime! It is only natural then, that we become experts at reimagining what we can do with the waste we hoard. Art is one of them.

Ever heard of Nek Chand’s Rock Garden in Chandigarh? Nek Chand, a government official, started making sculptures out of all kinds of discarded items, especially industrial waste. He built these sculptures in a forest buffer zone and managed to keep his secret safe until 1976, when he was discovered by the authorities. By then, he had created hundreds of sculptures on almost 12 acres and soon, with public support, it was declared a sculpture garden and is currently spread over 40 acres. The place also boasts of a Dolls Museum, showcasing 200 dolls made out of waste cloth by Nek Chand.

Discarded tyres piled up at bus depots, posing health hazards, is a common sight in most Indian cities. The Kolkata Tyre Park has turned these used tyres into furniture and swings for the park visitors as well as into art installations for the public to view.

The Bhubaneshwar Waste to Art Museum, houses around 30 art installations made by national and international artists with scrap metal. The Coimbatore Corporation recently installed sculptures made using e-waste, spare parts of abandoned vehicles and other such junk recycled from the city’s landfills, as part of the Smart City beautification plan.

Besides these public art projects, there are several well-known artists who work with waste as their muse, an unusual choice indeed. Haribabu Natesan from Chennai quit his job of several years to pursue his dream of making art with junk. Dia Mehta Bhupal from Hyderabad makes art installations from old magazines, Manish Nai from Mumbai is known to recycle any waste item, even threads to make his art.

As a nation, we generate approximately 60 million tonnes of waste annually. Even a zillion conferences on the need to save Planet Earth will not change that. The least we can do is to find ways to recycle this vulgar amount of trash. Let art guide you to navigate those paths!

CHENNAI: We Indians are the unrivalled chieftains of waste recycling. We have been successfully doing it for centuries, long before the words ‘reprocessing’, ‘upcycling’, ‘waste management’ and others of the ilk became fashionable enough to throw around to proclaim your usefulness in the functioning of the universe. Try cleaning out any cupboard in a typical Indian household; preferably one in which two or three generations have lived. The attempt would be nothing short of an archaeological excavation. Cartons tumbling out of any closet/loft/attic would include the most unlikely of discoveries. From old Ovaltine and biscuit tins ( it wasn’t cookies then ), shopping bags from stores that don’t have an address anymore and all such evidences of a life lived — we have them all safely tucked away in anticipation of a day when it would be unquestionably needed again with a brand new purpose. Ingenuity runs in our blood, unaffected by class or caste distinctions. Saving our wastes is a national pastime! It is only natural then, that we become experts at reimagining what we can do with the waste we hoard. Art is one of them. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ever heard of Nek Chand’s Rock Garden in Chandigarh? Nek Chand, a government official, started making sculptures out of all kinds of discarded items, especially industrial waste. He built these sculptures in a forest buffer zone and managed to keep his secret safe until 1976, when he was discovered by the authorities. By then, he had created hundreds of sculptures on almost 12 acres and soon, with public support, it was declared a sculpture garden and is currently spread over 40 acres. The place also boasts of a Dolls Museum, showcasing 200 dolls made out of waste cloth by Nek Chand. Discarded tyres piled up at bus depots, posing health hazards, is a common sight in most Indian cities. The Kolkata Tyre Park has turned these used tyres into furniture and swings for the park visitors as well as into art installations for the public to view. The Bhubaneshwar Waste to Art Museum, houses around 30 art installations made by national and international artists with scrap metal. The Coimbatore Corporation recently installed sculptures made using e-waste, spare parts of abandoned vehicles and other such junk recycled from the city’s landfills, as part of the Smart City beautification plan. Besides these public art projects, there are several well-known artists who work with waste as their muse, an unusual choice indeed. Haribabu Natesan from Chennai quit his job of several years to pursue his dream of making art with junk. Dia Mehta Bhupal from Hyderabad makes art installations from old magazines, Manish Nai from Mumbai is known to recycle any waste item, even threads to make his art. As a nation, we generate approximately 60 million tonnes of waste annually. Even a zillion conferences on the need to save Planet Earth will not change that. The least we can do is to find ways to recycle this vulgar amount of trash. Let art guide you to navigate those paths!