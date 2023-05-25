Home Cities Chennai

Five held for murder of PMK functionary

The deceased, V Manoharan (32) from Singaperumanl Koil in Chengalpattu district, was a PMK district functionary.

Published: 25th May 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chengalpattu police arrested five men on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a PMK functionary on Monday night. The police have also launched a hunt for a woman constable attached to the Guduvanchery traffic unit and her friend, who allegedly hatched the plan to eliminate her ex-boyfriend.

The deceased, V Manoharan (32) from Singaperumanl Koil in Chengalpattu district, was a PMK district functionary. He was also doing earthmover business in the area. The arrested accused are, J Ajithkumar (26), younger brother of constable Sangeetha, A Shanmugasundaram (24), R Boopalan (26), A Abinesh (24) and N Ajithkumar (26).

According to the police, “Sangeetha’s husband died by suicide three years ago. When she was posted in the Maraimalai Nagar traffic unit,  Sangeetha fell in love with Manoharan. However, recently Sangeetha left Manoharan and was seeing Arunkumar, who is also a businessman in the area.”

Manoharan was not happy with this and allegedly kept on asking her to come back to him. Sangeetha informed Arunkumar about it. The couple then hatched a plan to eliminate Manoharan. “They engaged Ajithkumar, younger brother of Sangeetha, and his friends to kill Manoharan,” said a senior police officer.

On Monday night, while he was returning home on his bike, the gang in two bikes waylaid him near the Kondamangalam panchayat office and hacked him to death and fled the spot. A special team was formed to nab the accused. After sifting through CCTV footage, the team nabbed the five accused on Wednesday.

