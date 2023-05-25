Home Cities Chennai

Labourer engaged for lifting house dies as ceiling collapses 

A 28-year-old migrant labourer who was involved in house-lifting in Selaiyur died after the ceiling fell on him during the process on Wednesday morning.

Published: 25th May 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 09:10 AM

Selaiyur police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the contractor, who did not obtain permission for lifting the building and also failed to provide safety gear to the workers.

By Express News Service

The victim was identified as Bhaskar from Uttar Pradesh and the injured as Omkar. Police said the incident took when Bhaskar, Omkar and others were working at a house on Karnam Street in Selaiyur. The house belongs to Lakshmi, who wanted the old building renovated, said the police. Work has been going on in the building for the past month, added the police.

On Wednesday morning, the labourers lifted the two-storey building with huge hydraulic equipment to work on the basement. At that time, a portion of the ceiling collapsed and fell on Bhaskar and Omkar.

On information, Selaiyur police rushed to the spot with fire and rescue personnel from Tambaram and Chrompet. The personnel cleared the debris and rushed Omkar to the hospital. Bhaskar was declared dead by the ambulance crew.

