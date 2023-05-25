Where Siva was worshipped by Vali, Yama and Indra

Chithra Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kuranganilmuttam, a small village en route from Kanchipuram to Vandavasi, is known for its Siva temple where the Linga is worshipped as Valishwarar. This temple is a Padal Petra Sthalam, which means it is one of the Siva temples wherein the deity has been praised by the Nayanmars (the sixty-three important devotees of Siva).

Thirugnanasambandar, the famous Nayanar who lived in the 7th century C.E. came to this temple and sang in praise of this Siva Linga. It is the sixth of the thirty-two Padal Petra Sthalams in Tondaimandalam (the ancient name given to a large portion of north Tamil Nadu).

Thirugnanasambandar mentions the name of this place as Kuranganilmuttam and this name is retained till today. God Valishwarar is thus named as the monkey king Vali, of Ramayana fame, is said to have worshipped this Swayambhu (self-manifested) Linga.

Photos: Chithra Madhavan

The deity is also known as Koyyamalarnathar since Vali did not worship the Linga with flowers which he plucked, but instead shook a tree, from which the flowers fell directly on the God. In Tamil, koyya is unplucked and malar is flower. Yama is said to have worshipped here in the form of a crow and created a waterbody in the form of a crescent a by scratching the ground with his beak.

This is the temple-tank today, which is seen on three sides of the temple in the form of semi-circle and is called Kakkaimadu Tirtham or Vayasai Tirtham.Kakkai in Tamil is crow and vayasai in Samskrit is the same. God Indra also prayed to this deity in the form of a squirrel (anil) and hence the name of this place is ‘kurangu’ (monkey- Vali), ‘anil’ (squirrel- Indra), ‘muttam’ (crow- Yama).

This temple, which does not have a gopuram at the entrance, has two enclosures (prakarams). There is a large mandapam in front of the ancient Nandi which leads to the main west-facing sanctum. Goddess Parvati, enshrined as Irayarvalai Amman is to the left of the mandapam, facing south. The Saptamatrikas (seven-mothers) are in worship in this temple as also Kasi Viswanathar and Visalakshi, Subramanya with Valli and Devasena; Vishnu Durga; Surya and Navagrahas. A few Tamil inscriptions are seen on the outer wall of the main sanctum, some of Chola vintage.

