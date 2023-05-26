Anna university revokes suspension of Tamil courses

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University on Thursday withdrew its notification announcing the suspension of the civil and mechanical engineering BE courses in Tamil medium in 11 of its constituent colleges, after the decision drew criticism from different sections. The varsity's vice-chancellor R Velraj said the decision to suspend the courses was revoked on the advice of state higher education minister K Ponmudy.

"The Tamil medium BE courses in civil and mechanical will continue as usual this year," said Velraj, after meeting the minister. On Wednesday, TNIE had reported on the notification sent by the university to the constituent colleges stating it had temporarily shut the Tamil BE programmes in civil and mechanical engineering in 11 constituent colleges for the 2023-24 academic year. Varsity officials said the courses were suspended due to poor enrolment in the past few years.

Speaking to TNIE, Velraj said, "The decision to shut down the Tamil medium courses was taken as students are no longer interested in taking admissions in these courses in the constituent colleges. We had plans to start courses on computer science in Tamil medium in place of civil and mechanical. We are not at all ignoring Tamil medium courses, our aim was to offer courses which will attract students."

Aside from this, the university had also decided to close English medium civil and mechanical engineering courses in four colleges owing to poor enrolment. However, the decision to resume the English medium courses is yet to be taken.

Political parties and members of the public sharply objected to the move to close the Tamil medium courses, alleging the language is being ignored and neglected. BJP state chief, K Annamalai took to Twitter to criticise the decision. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised education in one's mother tongue through the new education policy.

Our Hon HM Thiru @AmitShah avl had asked for the additional focus of state governments in introducing regional languages as a language of instruction in engineering/medical education. DMK government's decision to call off Tamil medium engineering courses in the constituent colleges of Anna University is in sharp contrast to their popular diversion propaganda.

The state government of TN must put extra effort into popularising these programmes instead of discarding them and has to bring in measures to promote Tamil medium education in Higher education," Annamalai tweeted. He sought an explanation from the DMK government, on behalf of the state BJP, on the efforts taken to promote Tamil medium engineering courses.

