Home Cities Chennai

Man hacks friend to death in Tiruvallur, held

At that time, Surya pulled out a machete from his truck and hacked Prakash on the shoulder, said the police.

Published: 26th May 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 31-year-old man was hacked to death by his friend at a sand quarry in Tiruvallur district on Thursday morning. The deceased S Prakash from Aathupakkam village in Uthukottai, is survived by his wife and two children, said the police. Prakash and the accused Surya worked as a driver at a sand quarry in Akkarapakkam village near Periyapalayam.

On Thursday morning, Prakash and Surya along with other drivers were waiting to load their trucks. At around 9 am, Prakash and Surya had an argument, which escalated into a fight. Prakash pushed Surya aside and began to leave.

At that time, Surya pulled out a machete from his truck and hacked Prakash on the shoulder, said the police. The other drivers fled the scene. Surya hacked Prakash again and fled, said the police. On information, Periyapalayam police reached the spot and the ambulance crew declared Prakash dead. The body was shifted to the Tiruvallur GH for postmortem.

Surya was arrested while he was attempting to flee the city. Police said Surya, a native of Krishnapuram in Tiruvallur district, moved to Aathupakkam village with his family after he became friends with Prakash. Recently, Prakash had taken some money from Surya but did not pay it back. On Thursday, Surya demanded the money back, which led to a fight, said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man hacked to death Tiruvallur
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp