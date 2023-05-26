Man hacks friend to death in Tiruvallur, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man was hacked to death by his friend at a sand quarry in Tiruvallur district on Thursday morning. The deceased S Prakash from Aathupakkam village in Uthukottai, is survived by his wife and two children, said the police. Prakash and the accused Surya worked as a driver at a sand quarry in Akkarapakkam village near Periyapalayam.

On Thursday morning, Prakash and Surya along with other drivers were waiting to load their trucks. At around 9 am, Prakash and Surya had an argument, which escalated into a fight. Prakash pushed Surya aside and began to leave.

At that time, Surya pulled out a machete from his truck and hacked Prakash on the shoulder, said the police. The other drivers fled the scene. Surya hacked Prakash again and fled, said the police. On information, Periyapalayam police reached the spot and the ambulance crew declared Prakash dead. The body was shifted to the Tiruvallur GH for postmortem.

Surya was arrested while he was attempting to flee the city. Police said Surya, a native of Krishnapuram in Tiruvallur district, moved to Aathupakkam village with his family after he became friends with Prakash. Recently, Prakash had taken some money from Surya but did not pay it back. On Thursday, Surya demanded the money back, which led to a fight, said the police.

