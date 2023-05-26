Home Cities Chennai

Plumber electrocuted to death in Kundrathur

The police identified the deceased as S Ayyappan, a native of Thiruvarur, who was working as a plumber in Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 29-year-old plumber was electrocuted to death while working at his sister’s house in Kundrathur on Wednesday night. His sister, who tried to save him, also suffered an electric shock, said the police.

The police identified the deceased as S Ayyappan, a native of Thiruvarur, who was working as a plumber in Chennai. His elder sister Rajeswari lives in Tharapakkam in Kundrathur. Rajeshwari’s family recently added two more rooms to their house and on Wednesday, she asked her brother to do the plumbing work.

At around 10 pm, when Ayyappan was drilling a hole in the wall, he suffered an electric shock. Rajeswari who tried to help Ayyappan also suffered a shock and was thrown away,” said a senior police officer. The ambulance crew rushed Ayyappan to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A probe is on.

