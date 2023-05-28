Home Cities Chennai

60-year-old zoo staff at Anna Zoological Park kills self days before retirement

Police said they have retrieved a suicide note where Ramesh had mentioned that he was not forced by anyone into ending his life.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old staff at Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur allegedly killed himself just days before retirement. He  was found dead at the staff quarters in the early hours on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh, who worked as electrician for the past three decades. Police said Ramesh was to retire on May 31. He stayed with his wife in the quarters while his children live elsewhere. On Friday night, Ramesh took his bed and went to sleep on the balcony.

His wife found him dead early on Saturday morning. With the help of neighbours, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The Otteri police registered a case and sent the body to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. Police said they have retrieved a suicide note where Ramesh had mentioned that he was not forced by anyone into ending his life. However, his wife told police that pressure and harassment from senior officials in the zoo had pushed him to take the extreme step. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in TamilNadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

